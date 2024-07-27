Custom Suzuki Grass Tracker Comes With Heaps of Retro Charm From Japan’s Finest

Over the years, we’ve seen Kengo Kimura of Heiwa Motorcycle work his magic on all sorts of donor bikes from various manufacturers. There is, however, one platform he keeps coming back to time and time again, that being the Suzuki Grass Tracker (also known as the TU250G). What you’re seeing here is one of the many TU250-based projects put together by Heiwa, and it’s just as delightfully tidy as you’d expect.
With the classic Suzuki on his workbench and ready to rock, the Japanese mastermind took it all apart and proceeded to refurbish its 249cc single-cylinder mill. The freshly rebuilt carb was topped with modern air filtration hardware in the process, but there is more magic to be admired on the exhaust side of things. That high-mounted pipework was painstakingly built in-house out of stainless-steel.
It makes its way back toward a pair of chrome-plated reverse megaphone mufflers, with the appropriate heat shielding installed along the way. The Grass Tracker’s subframe was modified to accommodate a looped rear section, to which a bespoke chromed fender was subsequently attached. Atop the mudguard, we find the license plate holder and a Bates-style LED taillight.
A handsome black leather seat is present a bit further ahead, but then there is that stunning one-off fuel tank replacing the factory item. It’s been fabricated from scratch using aluminum, then covered in a glossy mixture of green and silver paint accompanied by Heiwa logos done in black. At the front, the updated bodywork continues with a high-mounted mudguard, held in place by a drilled billet aluminum bracket.
Below the seat, the subframe triangle is filled up with a handmade faux oil tank that rounds out the creature’s updated attire. Its actual function is to act as a secondary fuel cell, but there is a separate compartment for the electronics on the right. On the suspension front, the original forks have been retained and rebuilt, while the rear shocks were replaced with modern Kayaba items offering full adjustability.
You’ll come across a fresh set of wheels down in the unsprung sector, measuring 19 inches at the front and 18 inches down south. Their rims are enveloped in dual-purpose D603 knobbies from Dunlop, offering ample grip both on and off the asphalt. Front-end lighting comes in the form of a small Bates-style headlamp and LED turn signals attached to the frame lower down.
The cockpit area is home to a padded motocross-style handlebar equipped with minimalistic switches, plain Renthal grips, and a single underslung mirror on the right. Look closely, and you will also notice a tiny offset speedometer attached to the top clamp, it being the bike’s only instrumentation. All things considered, this scrambled head-turner from Heiwa is nothing short of a genuine two-wheeled masterpiece!
