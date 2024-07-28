Custom Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber Harks Back to the Old Days With Retro Traits

With India having recently become the world’s most populous country, it is perhaps no surprise that some of the most gifted custom bike artisans operate within its borders. Take, for instance, Vijay Singh Ajairajpura and his team at Rajputana Customs, a workshop whose builds are always a pleasure to admire. The classy bobber pictured above is no different, nodding back to the past with heaps of retro charm.
Rajputana started with a Royal Enfield Classic 350, and the idea was to infuse it with an array of stylistic traits from days long gone. The donor was quickly taken apart once it had arrived at the shop, then the intricate fabrication work was ready to begin. First things first, the guys busied themselves with crafting an all-new girder fork arrangement from scratch.
A ton of elbow grease went into building this setup, but all the effort was most definitely worth it in the end. Out back, suspension duties are assigned to shrouded retro-looking shock absorbers, hiding high-grade modern technology inside. The vintage vibes are once again in full swing down in the unsprung sector, with stopping power now originating from old-school drum brakes fore and aft.
These are laced to aftermarket hoops via stainless-steel spokes, and the footgear is finished off with beefy Coker rubber on both ends. Rajputana’s bespoke wizardry continues up top, where the centerpiece is a handmade fuel tank built in-house. It’s topped with a billet aluminum filler cap and joined by a tailor-made bobber saddle down south. The Royal Enfield logo is embossed onto the leatherwork.
Moreover, the same high-quality black leather was used for the grips, which are worn by a custom handlebar along with reverse control levers and minimalistic switchgear. We’re not done talking about the bodywork just yet, though, because the seat is accompanied by finned side covers on the flanks and a short fender at the back. To keep the rear end as clean as possible, the taillight and license plate holder were fitted down low near the wheel hub.
A small headlamp can be spotted at the other end, but there are no front or rear turn signals to speak of. Items like mirrors or dials have also been left out, so there are virtually no unessential bits left on this modded Classic 350. The specialists at Rajputana haven’t changed the engine internals in any way, only focusing on the intake and exhaust.
Air is now drawn in through a custom-made velocity stack, and a heat-wrapped exhaust can be seen at the other end of the combustion cycle. Lastly, the chosen livery is a stylish mixture of black and unpainted metal, striking despite the monochromatic color palette used here. With the paint job done, Rajputana Customs could finally sit back and call it a day.
