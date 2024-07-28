Custom Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber Harks Back to the Old Days With Retro Traits

12 photos Photo: Abhishek Yadav via Pipeburn

With India having recently become the world’s most populous country, it is perhaps no surprise that some of the most gifted custom bike artisans operate within its borders. Take, for instance, Vijay Singh Ajairajpura and his team at Rajputana Customs, a workshop whose builds are always a pleasure to admire. The classy bobber pictured above is no different, nodding back to the past with heaps of retro charm.