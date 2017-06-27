Custom Rolls-Royce Wraith Has 810 HP, Rally Lights, Camo Wrap, and a Roof Rack

Usually, when you hear about a customized Rolls-Royce, the idea is to make it even more luxurious than the people in Goodwood were able to when the car rolled off the production line.

Sometimes, that results in things going south in the taste department, but other times, the transformation looks like a million dollars. Which is probably fitting, since it might have cost even more than that.However, Swedish pro freeskier Jon Olsson isn't your average customer. When he's not pulling backflips and sliding on rails with his skis, Jon is an avid fan of custom cars. His collection included an Audi RS6 with Bugatti Veyron power and a Lamborghini Huracan with a ski box on the roof. You know, to get to the slopes. What, it does have four wheel drive?Recently, Jon felt the Lambo wasn't practical enough, so he set out looking for a replacement. Anwould have been way too obvious - and a little boring - so he wanted to build a custom one. Based on a Rolls-Royce Wraith. There's no doubt that it would have ended up looking absolutely sick, but due to the excessive complexity of the job, he had to settle for less. So he built this mind-bending 810 horsepower Wraith instead.The engine - the 6.6-liter V12 - has been brought up to that figure by Absolut Motors in Holland, and as Jon puts it in the presentation video, that's plenty of power for the Rolls. Or should we use its full name: 'George the Rolls?'24-inch Forgiatto wheels make sure the usual ability of any Rolls to dwarf anything next to them is canceled, and while the design would never have worked on a Rolls-Royce under normal circumstances, they fit Jon's customized Wraith perfectly.That's because the skier, stemming from Sweden as he is, also installed six extra high-power LED lights on the car - two on the front bumper and four on the roof rack. Speaking of which, you'll be surprised to learn it's held in place by magnets instead of the usual mechanical anchors.A roof rack on a Rolls-Royce? Is Jon mad? Nope, he's merely having fun. If you watch the video, you'll see he's the first to poke fun at how ridiculous the vehicle is, and he's clever enough to do it while advertising his bag company called... douchebags.You can find out more about George the Rolls by watching the clip below, but you should also expect some very beautiful cinematics and, of course, a monster burnout. Or maybe two.