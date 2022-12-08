Custom Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo Is a Slammed ‘Grocery Getter’ on Forged 22s

With all the commotion around Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter, it has been a while since we heard anything about Tesla’s accomplishments, let alone its EV rivals.
Sure, the Christmas shopping spree is approaching fast, and everyone – including Lucid, for example – is trying to put something under the tree. But what if the gift was planned way ahead of the holiday season so that ‘Santa’ had enough time to customize it fully?
Well, we are not sure that is what happened with this custom Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo ‘grocery getter,’ but one thing is for certain. At least the station wagon ‘soccer mom’ jokes are going to take a backburner at the sight of this slammed five-door EV Shooting Brake.
After all, it looks simply glorious, stylish, and above all subtle, with most body parts personalized for a single-color appearance. But that is not all, because the Los Angeles, California-based Platinum Motorsport Group prides itself on being a leader in the customization area for decades, and again tries to show its Porsche fans why, even those who are into EVs.
So, the “freshly completed” Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo now sits lowered (electronically, and everything is controlled by an app), and has many of the lower trim elements painted in the same color as the body, with only a handful of parts left in gloss and matte black for contrasting purposes. Plus, the posh EV is slammed on a three-piece set of forged aftermarket wheels, and the 22-inch set is called ‘Super Mesh.’
As for technical details, there are none, but we can easily extrapolate – as the 4S moniker is attributed to the intermediate all-wheel drive trim. Equipped with either the smaller (71 kWh) or the long-range battery pack (83.7 kWh), the Taycan Cross Turismo has up to 429 or 483 horsepower at its disposal, respectively.
Well, we are not sure that is what happened with this custom Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo ‘grocery getter,’ but one thing is for certain. At least the station wagon ‘soccer mom’ jokes are going to take a backburner at the sight of this slammed five-door EV Shooting Brake.
After all, it looks simply glorious, stylish, and above all subtle, with most body parts personalized for a single-color appearance. But that is not all, because the Los Angeles, California-based Platinum Motorsport Group prides itself on being a leader in the customization area for decades, and again tries to show its Porsche fans why, even those who are into EVs.
So, the “freshly completed” Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo now sits lowered (electronically, and everything is controlled by an app), and has many of the lower trim elements painted in the same color as the body, with only a handful of parts left in gloss and matte black for contrasting purposes. Plus, the posh EV is slammed on a three-piece set of forged aftermarket wheels, and the 22-inch set is called ‘Super Mesh.’
As for technical details, there are none, but we can easily extrapolate – as the 4S moniker is attributed to the intermediate all-wheel drive trim. Equipped with either the smaller (71 kWh) or the long-range battery pack (83.7 kWh), the Taycan Cross Turismo has up to 429 or 483 horsepower at its disposal, respectively.