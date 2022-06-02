Custom Peterbilt 359 Semi Races Kenworth W900, Drifts Like a Rabid Hellcat During Launch

We promised you additional coverage from the 2022 Great Lakes Big Rig Challenge and so here we are with yet another spectacular drag race. Unlike yesterday, we have a much older Peterbilt model on the left-hand side of your screen, although it’s clearly not interested in showing its age.
Yesterday’s race featured a red Peterbilt 389 and an orange Kenworth T800, and it was a really close battle, which is exactly what we like to see.
This match-up was also very close, between a predominantly black early-model Peterbilt 359 and a gray Kenworth W900 – could a W900L model, judging by its slightly angled nose design.
These two semis are direct rivals and they always have been. The W900 was Kenworth’s main weapon against the likes of the Peterbilt 359/379, as well as the Ford LTL and the Superliner series from Mack Trucks. In fact, both the W900 and the 359 are insanely popular among long-haul operators. They also represent two of the most aesthetically pleasing semi-trucks ever built, at least in my humble opinion.
As you probably know by now, semi-trucks prepped for loaded drag racing tend to produce a lot of horsepower. We’re talking thousands, not hundreds. We’ve seen some that were allegedly producing over 3,000 hp, which is almost incredible when you think about it. It’s safe to say that we’d love to see one of these things engage in a quarter-mile battle (without the trailer) against a sports car or a muscle car.
Anyway, that black Pete took off like a bat out of hell, raising its front-left wheel off the ground a good 3 feet. But that’s not all. While struggling to put all that power down, this truck did a multiple wheel drift before regaining its balance.
The Kenworth had a more uneventful start, taking the lead for a brief moment, before surrendering it to its opponent. In the end, the 359 won the race by a slim yet convincing margin.
