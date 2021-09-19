Custom Moto Guzzi 1000SP “Tridente” Blends Italian Workmanship and Vintage Vibes

More than two decades have elapsed since Filippo Barbacane founded Officine Rossopuro in the coastal city of Pescara, Italy. However, this fellow’s passion for motorcycle customization goes all the way back to 1992, when Filippo took his very first steps into the realm of bespoke two-wheelers. Six years later, he went on to establish what would become one of the Italian peninsula’s topmost workshops.
Initially, the Abruzzo-based enterprise was more than happy to use just about any manufacturer’s machines as the basis for their exploits, but the crew’s focus was gradually narrowed down to Moto Guzzi’s entities in the years that followed. Sure enough, it wasn’t long until their projects’ outstanding level of fit and finish caught the industry’s full attention.
What followed was basically equivalent to a musician’s rise to superstardom. As time went by, Officine Rossopuro’s masterpieces made several appearances at motorcycle shows across the country, thus solidifying the team’s reputation as the go-to Guzzi experts of the Adriatic coast. We’ve already featured many of their ventures on autoevolution in the past, and we’ll never hesitate to bring more of these folks’ remarkable undertakings into the spotlight.
1000SP Spadas! To be fair, we’ve grown pretty accustomed to seeing Barbacane’s pros outdo themselves on each and every build, but we’ll never cease to be impressed by the top-tier craftmanship that’s at work below their roof.
Prior to landing on Rossopuro’s premises, the chosen candidate for this exploit had already been fitted with premium 35 mm (1.4 inches) forks and dual shock absorbers from Bitubo. The crew kicked things off in the footwear department, where they replaced the bike’s original shoes with Borrani rims, alloy hubs and a set of stainless-steel spokes. For a considerable dose of additional stopping power, Filippo’s surgeons overhauled the front brakes using top-grade Brembo componentry.
With these adjustments in place, the team’s focus shifted to the creature’s aesthetics. Thus, the standard bodywork was discarded in its entirety, making way for a snazzy outfit that’s been fabricated in-house by means of traditional metal-shaping techniques. The new attire consists of a sexy gas tank, triangular side panels and unique pair of handmade fenders.
As we glance behind the fuel chamber, we’re greeted by a bespoke solo saddle, which concludes the major cosmetic modifications. You will also spot an assortment of CNC-machined accessories, such as adjustable foot pegs and custom engine mounts, among other goodies. Although most builders would opt for LED lighting, Barbacane considers that LEDs aren’t exactly appropriate for a project with retro DNA.
Rossopuro’s wizards got in touch with their go-to exhaust specialists, MASS Moto.
After they’ve consulted with Filippo, the MASS pros manufactured a shiny two-into-two system according to the former’s specifications. The piping terminates in reverse megaphone-style mufflers that are guaranteed to sound as sweet as they look. Last but not least, the entire structure got treated to a groovy color scheme, which incorporates a mixture of silver and metallic green, along with red pinstripes.
As for the inspiration behind the name, the trident symbol is often associated with Poseidon, the god of the sea in Greek mythology. Given that Officine’s customer spent a fair chunk of time in the Italian Navy, we think his bike’s nickname couldn’t possibly be more appropriate.
