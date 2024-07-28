Custom-Made BMW R90/6 Is Truly Mouth-Watering With Its Slim Tank and Solid Wheel Covers

Popular movies have often served as the source of inspiration for great custom builds, and this honestly comes as no surprise. The breathtaking one-off we’re about to look at comes from WYLD Garage over in Arizona, with the authors being largely influenced by the SR-72 Darkstar plane seen in Top Gun: Maverick. It wasn’t all smooth sailing, though, as the project was off to a bit of a rough start.
A BMW R90/6 from 1976 would normally be considered a great starting point, but this particular specimen had seen better days upon arrival at the shop. It was missing a fair chunk of its stock equipment, while many other parts were in dire need of some TLC. That hasn’t deterred Nathan and Justin, though, so the build quickly got underway when the bike arrived at the shop.
First things first, the guys tackled what would go on to become one of the Beemer’s coolest traits, with all that taking place down in the unsprung sector. The rims and wheel hubs were thoroughly refurbished, then linked back together with fresh stainless-steel spokes. Next, both wheels gained a set of lenticular aluminum covers built from scratch, and these look absolutely phenomenal to say the least.
The rims were ultimately shod in retro-looking Shinko E270 rubber fore and aft. As you can tell, there are no fenders to speak of here, so the only other piece of bodywork is the repurposed gas tank of a Honda CG125. It’s considerably slimmer than the R90’s factory item, and WYLD topped it off with a billet aluminum filler cap. The party continues further back.
It does so with a handmade looped subframe, which supports a solo saddle expertly upholstered in black leather. A pair of multi-function LEDs are also attached to the subframe tubing, and so are tailor-made upper shock mounts. Rear-end suspension duties are now managed by adjustable aftermarket shock absorbers, while the original forks have been retained and rebuilt inside out.
An LED headlight illuminates the way ahead, perched atop the lower triple clamp on a bespoke bracket. On the other hand, the top clamp is a CNC-machined item hosting an integrated Motogadget Motoscope Tiny speedo, but the cockpit area is also home to clip-on handlebars with underslung bar-end mirrors. The ergonomic package is finished off with a pair of billet foot pegs from Cognito Moto.
Nathan and his teammate at WYLD installed a new wiring harness, as well, together with a Motogadget controller and a modern battery. In terms of powertrain upgrades, the motorcycle’s boxer-twin engine was completely rebuilt with youthful pistons, seals, and gaskets. It now inhales via aftermarket pod filters, and the exhaust gases get channeled through bespoke stainless-steel pipework that ends right below the seat.
