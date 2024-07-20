Custom Kawasaki Z1000 Sports Massive Rear Tire, But There’s More to it Than That

The German customization wizards at RF Biketech have been in the game for almost three decades, and their bespoke machines have only gotten better over time. Experimenting with wild ideas is something they're well accustomed to by now, so the bike we’re about to look at isn’t even that crazy by their standards. Before the custom sorcery commenced, this thing was an ordinary Z1000.
More specifically, it was a 1978 model from Kawasaki’s old-school lineup, and this is far from the only time that RF’s specialists have tried their hand at modding this iconic nameplate. What does set it apart is the gargantuan piece of footwear fitted out back, which was no easy conversion by any stretch of the imagination. First, the guys strengthened the pivot point and proceeded to craft a single-sided swingarm from scratch.
The new part is built to accommodate a monoshock suspension setup and a beefy 300/35 tire, hugging a tailor-made laced hoop that looks absolutely monstrous. A fully-adjustable Wilbers shock absorber manages suspension duties at the back, connecting the Kawi’s swingarm to a bespoke subframe fabricated in-house. There is a lot going on at the front end, as well.
RF Biketech used custom triple clamps to install a pair of modern inverted forks, and they also went to town on the brakes. Front-end stopping power comes from twin floating rotors bitten by radial four-piston calipers from Brembo. Some modern braking equipment made its way onto the rear end, too, and there are top-grade master cylinders all-round. Now then, let’s take a look at the bodywork department.
We still find the factory fuel tank and side panels, but they’ve been modified ever so slightly to achieve the look that RF’s artisans were after. A bespoke tail unit was thrown into the mix, styled after the Z1000’s stock module and outfitted with dual LED taillights. In between the tank and tail lies a handsome seat upholstered in black leather, and a plain license plate holder is also present nearby.
To bring the creature’s new attire’s full circle, the project’s authors added a pointy handmade fender at the front. The cockpit area houses twin Daytona dials and a replacement handlebar from RF’s proprietary aftermarket catalog, with the latter wearing underslung mirrors, bar-end blinkers, and premium controls. Illuminating the way ahead is a bright LED headlamp placed right beneath the gauges.
On the powertrain side of the equation, the Germans performed a complete rebuild of the Kawasaki’s inline-four mill, installing new pistons and increasing its capacity to 1,075cc. Power is now sent to the rear wheel via a fresh clutch mechanism, while a Dyna ignition module ensures a potent spark. The engine breathes through Mikuni RS34 carbs topped with K&N pod filters, and these are nicely complemented by a bespoke four-into-one exhaust.
