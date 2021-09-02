Custom Jordan AJ4-Inspired Helmet Looks Striking When Paired With This Indian FTR

Everyone knows Michael Jordan for his unreal performance in the NBA but fewer know that he’s also very passionate about motorsports. Swiss sneaker boutique Titolo and Image Design Custom partnered to honor Jordan’s love for motorbikes through a unique hand-painted helmet for former FMX star Danny Schneider.
The release of the Jordan AJ4 Retro “Tour Yellow” sneakers was a perfect opportunity for the Titolo Sneaker Boutique to come up with the tribute bike helmet. Its partner by choice was British company Image Design Custom, which is renowned for its custom painted helmets produced for leading sports brands and athletes.
With a striking appearance, the custom-made helmet features the classic AJ4 grid, the iconic “tour yellow” colorway, and cement texture of the sneaker.
The lucky recipient of the one-of-a-kind helmet was former freestyle motocross star Danny Schneider. Nowadays, he dedicates his time to customizing and bringing back to life vintage motorcycles in his Hardnine Choppers garage in Switzerland.
Schneider did a photoshoot with the helmet on his custom Indian Motorcycle FTR and it’s a perfect fit.
It’s been just a few months since Indian Motorcycle announced the beginning of its collaboration with Schneider, a partnership that was long overdue as Danny revealed he has a personal affinity with the brand.
The Swiss bike lover spent his 20s competing in freestyle motocross and gained a global reputation. Unfortunately though, his career was abruptly interrupted by a severe practice injury that put him in the hospital for four months.
Hardnine Choppers was his way of still staying connected with the world of motorcycles and he’s been customizing vintage bikes ever since.
Schneider told Indian Motorcycle that the FTR was love at first ride, as he immediately clicked with the bike, from the frame setup to the riding position and the stance of the wheels. He upgraded his FTR with an Öhlins suspension kit, to get extra control, and he also put a ProTaper motocross clutch lever and wider bars.
