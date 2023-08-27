Custom Indian FTR 1200 S Turns Gorgeous Trellis Framework Into a Real Centerpiece

ARCTOS-Collection is what happens when a former MotoGP race mechanic joins forces with an accomplished industrial designer. The latter is one Ulfert Janssen, a man boasting well over 10 years of experience in his field and the founder of Gannet Design. He spent the first decade of his career working at Renault, before going solo and establishing his own design studio.
On the other hand, we’ve got Stefan Fuhrer, who’d previously wrenched on fully-fledged race bikes for riders such as Tom Luthi and Dominique Aegerter. He is now the managing director at Fuhrer Moto, and likes to satisfy his creative urges by indulging in the fine art of motorcycle customization. Together, Stefan and Ulfert build some truly exceptional machines, surrounded by the picturesque landscapes of the Emmental valley in Switzerland.
Oh, and before you ask: yes, that is indeed where the delicious cheese of the same name comes from. Equally tasty are the projects put together by ARCTOS since the collaboration started in 2020, and the one we’re about to look at is sure to make quite an impression wherever it rides! In its previous incarnation, this startling flat tracker used to be a stock Indian FTR 1200 S.
Ulfert handled the preliminary stages of the transformation, penning a sharp concept which exposed the FTR’s trellis frame in all its glory. Things were then handed over to Stefan and his team at Fuhrer Moto, where the custom wizardry began in earnest. As Indian’s tracker came with fully-adjustable Sachs suspension, Brembo brakes, and 120 hp straight from the factory, the Swiss specialists chose to leave the mechanical side of things mostly untouched.
They really went to town on the aesthetics, though, and there’s not a single piece of stock bodywork left on this FTR. Center-stage, you will now find a new faux fuel tank cover, which was fabricated from scratch using a clay mold. Unlike the motorcycle's original tank, this part doesn’t conceal the front portion of its frame, and it was designed to house the relocated TFT display.
In front of all this equipment, ARCTOS fitted a number plate-style fairing with two vertically stacked LED headlights from Highsider. We spot a pair of custom-built fork guards lower down, as well, but there’s no front fender to speak of on this reworked Indian. Stefan spared no expense when it came to the bike’s footwear, deleting the standard FTR hoops to make room for laced Kineo substitutes.
For a grippy contact patch both on and off the asphalt, their rims were shod in Michelin’s dual-purpose Anakee Wild rubber. Although the guys kept the OEM forks in play, the same can’t be said for the factory-spec shock absorber. The said item was swapped with a piggyback aftermarket unit from Hyperpro’s catalog. As for the boxy aluminum module fitted nearby, it is a bolt-on Roland Sands Design (RSD) part acting as both a gas tank and subframe.
Peek lower down, and you’ll come across a swingarm-mounted license plate bracket on the left-hand side. Gilles Tooling foot pegs occupy the specimen’s flanks a bit further ahead, but there’s also an angular belly pan of sorts underneath the engine. Speaking of the 1,203cc V-twin, ARCTOS kept everything stock internally while replacing the original exhaust pipework, and the upgraded plumbing is a bit of a Frankenstein ordeal.
It makes use of mesmerizing titanium headers from Zard, which run in a two-into-one layout toward the OEM catalytic converter. Past the cat, the exhaust ultimately ends in a premium SC-Project muffler. The final stage of this makeover involved the paintwork, and it is quite simply a work of art in and of itself.
A deep blue base covers the bodywork, accompanied by gold pinstripes and silver patches with a scoured metal look. Gold makes an appearance on items such as the forks, rear rim, and front wheel nipples, too, while the trellis skeleton was painted white to really bring it to the forefront. Finally, black was the color of choice for various other goodies, the monoshock, front rim, and belly pan being just a few.
Moving the instrumentation there went a long way in tidying up the cockpit, but this was just one of many changes occurring in that area. A ProTaper handlebar sits on fresh risers, featuring grey rubber grips, Motogadget bar-end turn signals, and adjustable Synto Evo control levers from ABM. Moreover, the carbon fiber racing switchgear was supplied by Jetprime of Modena, Italy.
It’s built to work with the standard fuel pump and is capable of holding a fairly modest two gallons (7.6 liters) of juice when full. Right above this structure is yet another RSD component, in the form of a pointy tail section topped with an all-new solo seat. The saddle wears light brown upholstery and honeycomb pattern stitching, while the tail’s southernmost tip hosts a Highsider taillight.
