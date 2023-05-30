Custom Honda VT600C Shadow Couldn't Possibly Be Further From Its Stock Cruiser Self

As a former GT race engineer with more than ten years of experience, Frédéric Lagarde is an outright guru when it comes to mechanics, fabrication, and everything in between. Operating as Tumulte in the picturesque commune of Gaillac, southern France, monsieur Lagarde is no longer involved in motorsport nowadays. Instead, he took his extensive know-how to the world of motorcycle customization.

11 photos Photo: Tumulte