Custom Honda VT600C Shadow Couldn't Possibly Be Further From Its Stock Cruiser Self

As a former GT race engineer with more than ten years of experience, Frédéric Lagarde is an outright guru when it comes to mechanics, fabrication, and everything in between. Operating as Tumulte in the picturesque commune of Gaillac, southern France, monsieur Lagarde is no longer involved in motorsport nowadays. Instead, he took his extensive know-how to the world of motorcycle customization.
What you’re looking at here is one of Frédéric’s latest projects, and the bike used to be a 1990 Honda VT600C Shadow in its previous incarnation. The sporty package put together by Tumulte is basically the antithesis of the slouched anatomy which had once defined Honda’s cruiser, but this particular donor also came with a captivating backstory.
The VT600C has been in the current owner’s family since 1992, when it was given to his mom as a birthday present. Thus, it’s no wonder he wanted to keep it, but the bike’s cruiser traits simply wouldn’t cut it for a guy who works as a professional test driver for Mercedes-AMG. After seeing the custom gems built by Tumulte, Frédéric seemed like the perfect guy to give his Shadow an extensive makeover.
Even though the bike was well looked after and had a mere 15,000 kilometers (9,300 miles) on the odo, Lagarde still performed a complete engine refurbishment. Once the powertrain was nice and sound, it came time to address the VT600C’s less-than-ideal posture. A much tougher stance is made possible by the inverted forks of a KTM 690 Duke, which was also kind enough to donate its front-end braking system.
Out back, Frédéric fitted a Honda Transalp swingarm and a premium aftermarket monoshock from Shock Factory. He also got rid of the OEM wheels, replacing them with laced 17-inch alternatives that bear youthful brake discs and Michelin rubber. A handmade subframe plays the final role in altering this creature’s stance, while carrying a fiberglass tail section and a custom saddle with red stitching.
The electronics – together with a lithium battery and Motogadget’s m-Unit control module – have been stashed inside the tail unit, which is also home to a tiny LED taillight and equally discreet turn signals. Fronting the new seat is a repurposed fuel tank of unknown origin, and the final bodywork items we need to mention are a minute nose fairing and a bespoke front fender made of aluminum.
In the cockpit, we notice a custom-built top clamp with integrated Motogadget instrumentation, as well as an aftermarket handlebar wearing adjustable control levers, Domino grips, and bar-end blinkers. A little further ahead, there’s a twin-headlight setup which has us thinking about the Triumph Rocket 3, but the exhaust pipework is what really makes this modded Shadow stand out.
It’s a pie-cut ordeal employing more than 80 individual pieces, and Frédéric claims to have spent between 25 and 30 hours fabricating this part alone. Finally, the motorcycle’s upper bodywork was draped in the same red hue you’d see on an Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione, while the black tank stripes are a nod to Marcedes-AMG's GT3 race cars.
