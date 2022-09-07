Custom Honda NT650 Bird of Play Was Once a Regular 1988 Hawk GT, Looks Terrific

When applied thoughtfully, black and gold paint go together like hamburgers and cheddar.
The folks over at Analog Motorcycles have a tendency to knock every single project straight out of the ballpark, and the one we’ll be inspecting below is a perfect case in point. Based on a 1988 Honda NT650 Hawk GT, this rad-looking custom titan is referred to as the Bird of Play by its creators, who left no stone unturned during the transformation process.
Once the Hawk GT had been dismantled, Tony Prust’s bike-modding wizards took its engine apart for a complete rebuild, subsequently installing a Stage 2 jet kit and handmade two-into-one exhaust pipework that ends in a Cone Engineering silencer. The OEM clutch mechanism was swapped with a modern alternative from Magura, then it came time to focus on the motorcycle’s chassis.
First things first, the donor’s subframe was tweaked to tighten up the rear-end proportions, while its stock wheels got deleted to make way for six-spoke aftermarket units made of magnesium. For a grippy contact patch on the asphalt, their rims are hugged by Metzeler’s premium Racetec RR compound. In addition, both the front and rear suspension arrangements were subjected to an invigorating overhaul.
Moving on to the bodywork, Analog decided that the factory gas tank and front fender should remain in place, but they’ve fashioned an aluminum tail section and a boxy nose fairing complete with vertically-stacked Denali headlamps. Out back, there’s a round LED taillight from Analog’s very own inventory, and that solo saddle was upholstered by their go-to leather expert, Dane Utech.
Peeking up at the cockpit area, you’ll spot a Koso speedometer and Messner Moto clip-ons, which bear new switches, Magura HC1 master cylinders, and CRG bar-end mirrors. All the electrics were hooked up to a Motogadget m-Unit control module, with juice flowing from a top-shelf lithium battery. Lastly, the Bird of Play was wrapped in a mixture of black and gold paint that looks absolutely exquisite.
