Custom Honda CB750 Bol d’Or Combines Classic Technology With Cosmetic Futurism

We’ve always found it interesting how custom motorcycles seem to attract so many different types of individuals from various backgrounds and professions. They really are a unifying banner for all sorts of people, from designers and businessmen to engineers and your everyday blue-collar workers. Even lawyers with their busy schedules will somehow find the time to indulge in the joys of riding and customization.
Case in point: Gerardo Di Maria over in Salerno, Italy. Once his day job as an attorney is finished, he gets together with a couple of friends to turn regular two-wheelers into bespoke artwork afterhours. Together they operate as Fuze, and the bike you’re seeing here is a perfect demonstration of what this trio can pull off. You’ll want to grab a seat before we proceed, because it might just make you go weak at the knees!
Fuze kicked things off with a Honda CB750 Bol d’Or, deeming it to be the perfect basis for the ideas they had in mind. It comes with that fabled Japanese reliability we all know and love, as well as a capable inline-four powerplant with just under 80 ponies on tap. Gerardo and his teammates quickly dug in once the donor crossed their doorstep, first performing a customary teardown and analyzing what they were working with.
Then, the guys started sketching their ideas out on paper, before translating them into CAD renderings for a precise blueprint. A 3D-printed tail unit was the first item to be fabricated, with its boxy design echoing the lines of the stock fuel tank. Recessed into the tail are the LED turn signals of a modern Honda scooter, but the part is also home to a lithium-ion battery and a few other electronics.
Getting the final piece just right wasn’t as straightforward as it sounds, though, because Gerardo’s perfectionist nature led him to create more than 30 prototypes before he was satisfied. At the front, there is the repurposed LED headlight of an unidentified KTM, held in place by tailor-made mounting hardware. A custom fender is located lower down, with decorative air ducts to mimic those found on the headlight housing.
They include a swingarm-mounted license plate bracket, Raask foot pegs, and clip-on handlebars, among other goodies. Besides the clip-ons, the cockpit area is also home to a custom billet aluminum top clamp with built-in Motogadget instrumentation and warning lights. The cosmetic side of things may be the main highlight on this CB750, but the chassis-related mods are surely worth noting, as well.
Starting with the suspension, the factory forks have been refurbished, lowered, and treated to some Ohlins oil. By contrast, the rear shock absorbers got deleted to make room for modern adjustable items from the YSS catalog. The brakes were thoroughly revamped, too, and they now benefit from braided Accossato hoses and a Brembo front master cylinder.
For starters, a comprehensive rebuild was carried out to make the engine perform as well as it did on day one. The carbs have also been freshened up in the process, ultimately gaining a Stage 3 performance kit from Dynojet. Moreover, air flows in through a single foam filter stashed inside a bespoke 3D-printed encasement, but then there is that ultra-neat exhaust system.
Manufactured from scratch out of stainless-steel, it runs a four-into-one configuration terminating beneath the right foot peg. Finally, the last piece of the puzzle had to do with the paint job, which is a monochromatic mixture of silver and black that keeps things simple. The former hue is present on all the bodywork components, while the engine, frame, and wheels are finished in black.
You’ll spot Fuze logos adorning the gas tank, those being the only graphics painted on this futuristic CB750. Gerardo Di Maria and his accomplices have proven they can hold their own with this project, so we’re excited to see what else they’ll be coming up with in the future. If we’re to take an educated guess, whatever that will be is going to leave us awestruck, just like this one-off Bol d’Or.
The latter is a 3D-printed module just like the tail section, but we’re not sure how many attempts this took to satisfy Gerardo’s perfectionism. Either way, all the custom bodywork components look the part, and so does the handmade seat bridging the gap between the tank and tail. Then there are the juicy little accessories found throughout this build.
Our protagonists chose to keep the stock wheels, simply cloaking their rims in Continental’s ContiAttack rubber for ample grip. They refurbished the electronics and hooked them up to a fresh wiring harness, which runs through a Motogadget controller with Bluetooth connectivity. With all these tasty upgrades happening around it, the CB750’s four-banger couldn’t be left unnoticed by the Fuze squad. On the contrary, it was given just as much attention.
