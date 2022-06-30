Custom Honda CB250 ROYT Is a Two-Wheeled Acronym With Monochromatic Looks

We’re suckers for understated color schemes that don’t draw too much attention away from their bearers’ forms.
It’s almost impossible not to fall in love with a workshop like Hookie Co. as you browse through their extensive portfolio of custom masterpieces. Founded by Nico Müller and his wife about seven years ago, the Dresden-based garage was hit with an avalanche of public attention ever since they’ve unveiled their first builds, and you shouldn’t find it too hard to see why!
Even a seemingly tame machine can turn into something wild once it crosses Hookie’s doorstep, which is precisely what happened to this 1972 Honda CB250. The commission came from a German mountain bike manufacturer named YT Industries, and the ROYT acronym chosen to represent this creature stands for “Republic of Young Talents.”
With the donor dismantled, Nico and his team decided to retain the original gas tank, but they’ve tweaked it ever so slightly to sharpen its contours. Right behind the CB250’s fuel chamber lies a custom saddle upholstered in perforated leather, then there’s an angular tail section topping things off out back. The electrical system was thoroughly overhauled, and it now features revised wiring, a lithium-ion battery and Motogadget’s m-Unit control module.
Hookie deemed it necessary to honor the motorcycle’s 249cc parallel-twin engine with a comprehensive bead-blasting session, before fitting it with aftermarket air filters and a tailor-made stainless-steel exhaust. The forks were rebuilt and treated to a set of progressive springs, while the OEM shocks have been deleted altogether to make way for modern YSS Ecoline hardware.
Lighting comes from a state-of-the-art JW Speaker headlamp up north and a minute LED item at six o’clock. The CB250 ROYT’s cockpit area is embellished with fresh instrumentation, shiny clip-ons and bar-end turn signals, as well as a stealthy pair of Biltwell grips. In terms of rubber, one may find an Avon Speedmaster MKII at the front and a Firestone Champion Deluxe on the rear wheel.
