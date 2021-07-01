Custom Harley-Davidson Geo 280 Is a Simple Beauty in Orange and Black

Made from 2001 to 2017, the Harley-Davidson V-Rod is not exactly a rare two-wheeler on the world’s roads. If you look at the German custom motorcycle scene, though, it may seem like a large number of all these V-Rods have flocked to the European country.
Germany is perhaps the place with the most Harley-dedicated custom shops outside of the U.S., and they all seem to have a soft spot for this type of bike, especially a garage that goes by the name of Bad Boy Customs.
We’ve featured the Germans and their insane builds before, most recently with the crazy Los Angeles Police Department tribute called Razor. That was a very colorful machine, with red, white, blue, and black playing a very interesting game on the bike’s body and parts.
For the one we see here, though, just two colors were enough to send the right custom message across: orange and black.
Like most other custom Harleys, the changes made to this machine, called by the shop Geo 280, start with the wheels, in this case custom orange rims wrapped in 280 Metzeler tires—hence the name of the build.
Shades of orange can also be found on the fuel tank, where the name of the German shop is intertwined with that of Harley’s. Everything else on this thing, from the custom bits to the stock engine, is pure black.
Bad Boy used the usual complement of custom bits on this bike, ranging from covers and mirrors to the more complex air ride system and brake discs. The build also comes with a pillion passenger-approved rear fender.
The bike surfaced into the open back in 2019, but we have no info on what has happened to it since. We are also not told how much it cost to put it together.
