Custom Expedition and Redtail RTC Camper Is the Proper Way to Road Trip Safely

It’s been about a year since the groundbreaking Redtail Overland RTC solar-powered rooftop camper was presented to the world and it turns out that at least someone is enjoying what this pricey (but cool) hard-side has to offer. Of course, it certainly helps that it was affixed to the roof of a custom-built Ford Expedition SUV.
Now, both look ready for just about anything, especially if that involves remote adventures in the middle of the wilderness. After all, back when it was introduced, Redtail Overland labeled its lightweight RTC rooftop camper as the “world’s first hard-sided” creation.
It’s made out of carbon fiber and can be used in a variety of situations. Whether it’s camping in remote and wild areas, adventuring to unknown lands, conquering new trails, or just having to make do with a late-night parking lot sleeping arrangement.
The best aspect is that, unlike fabric rooftop campers, the Redtail RTC comes with hard walls, lockable doors, and even impact-resistant windows. It’s a level of security usually found in much larger (and towed) campers, but without having the downside of imposing a limit on the owner’s ability to explore.
We are not entirely sure if this particular RTC is a Basecamp ($19,500 or $21,500 for RTC 90 / 110), the Ascent ($24,500 / $26,500) version, or the flagship Summit spec ($29k / $31,500). But it sure bodes well on top of this bespoke Ford Expedition SUV.
May we even venture as far as saying it’s a tasty and elegant integration. It’s the good folks over at Addictive Desert Designs that highlighted the custom build, as the SUV also includes one of their products, the Stealth Fighter Front Bumper.
Beyond that, we really have no additional information on the Expedition’s other modifications, though a few are quite obvious. For example, the beefy wheel and tire package scream aftermarket, and so do the protective fender extensions. Other than that, is there also a hint of a sensible lift kit? It sure looks like it.
