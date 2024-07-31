Custom Ducati Monster S2R Cafe Racer Is Rad in so Many Ways, Exhaust Is a True Work of Art

12 photos Photo: Fran Ortiz via Pipeburn

The Ducati Monster nameplate in its various incarnations has long been a darling of the custom bike community. This is particularly true for older models from the nineties and 2000s, as they are known to take to customization like a duck to water. However, their trellis frames make it quite difficult to build a quintessential cafe racer without making it look awkward in some way.