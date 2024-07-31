Custom Ducati Monster S2R Cafe Racer Is Rad in so Many Ways, Exhaust Is a True Work of Art

The Ducati Monster nameplate in its various incarnations has long been a darling of the custom bike community. This is particularly true for older models from the nineties and 2000s, as they are known to take to customization like a duck to water. However, their trellis frames make it quite difficult to build a quintessential cafe racer without making it look awkward in some way.
Voodoo Garage over in Spain has obviously cracked the code with the striking specimen pictured above, though, and the result is one hell of a sight to behold. The crew’s starting point was a Ducati Monster S2R from the model-year 2006, which was promptly taken apart as soon as it crossed their doorstep. All the factory bodywork has been eliminated in the process, as were the exhaust pipes and many other smaller accessories.
Next up, Voodoo’s specialists busied themselves with creating a new outfit from scratch, starting with the fuel tank. The bespoke piece draws inspiration from the gas tanks worn by SportClassic variants, shaped to work with the Monster’s trestle skeleton and topped with a Monza-style filler cap. Making our way southward, we notice a rad tail section perched on a modified subframe.
It carries a two-piece saddle that looks like a million bucks, and an under-seat exhaust is also part of the rear-end design. We’ll get to the plumbing a bit later on though, because there is still one piece of custom bodywork for us to look at. What we’re referring to is a small front fender, placed on tailor-made brackets and just large enough to keep most of the road debris at bay.
For the rear end to remain as clean as possible, Voodoo made use of a swingarm-mounted license plate holder that also houses a pair of dual-function LEDs. The creature’s ergonomic package became a lot sportier, with adjustable billet aluminum rearsets and clip-on handlebars. Adorning the clip-ons are aftermarket switches, stylish grips, and underslung bar-end mirrors.
Accossato control levers have been thrown into the mix, as well, along with a Motogadget Motoscope Tiny speedo fitted on a bespoke bracket. Further ahead, there is a large retro-looking headlamp perched on slender mounting hardware, with small LED blinkers also attached to the ears. The S2R’s running gear remains stock, but its engine internals were thoroughly refurbished for good measure.
It is now fitted with new timing belt covers on the outside, and then there is that jaw-dropping exhaust system. The piping was painstakingly manufactured in-house, snaking its way around the L-twin mill as a two-into-one setup and eventually terminating right below the tail. Finally, the colorway chosen by Voodoo Garage is a rad mixture of black and silver along with blue highlights. Vintage Ducati logos appear on the tank, while the tail bears the number 35.
