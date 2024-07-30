Custom Ducati Monster Cafe Racer Is a Huge Cosmetic Departure From Its Stock Self

The Australian bike-modding gurus at Black Cycles have made a name for themselves far and wide, with frontman Noel Muller leading the charge. At their shop over in Brisbane, creativity knows no bounds and riders’ dream machines become reality, a process which we’ve analyzed many times before. The project shown above was commissioned by a guy named Simon and pieced together back in 2022.
A Ducati Monster 600 from 1998 acted as the starting point, but a large chunk of its original hardware was promptly taken out of the equation. Black Cycles only kept the trellis frame, suspension, and brakes, even going so far as to perform a complete engine swap. But first, the guys undertook some structural mods for the bike to accommodate a Redmax body kit provided by the customer.
Once the trestle skeleton had been tweaked, Noel and his crew also revised the cafe racer tail unit that was part of the Redmax package. The other part of this kit was a handsome retro-style fuel tank, which joins the tail to form a perfectly level bone line from front to back. Atop the aftermarket gas tank lies a Monza filler cap, fronted by a stylish leather strap.
As for that custom black leather seat, it is the work of the upholstery gurus at Carman’s Auto Trimmers. There is no rear fender to speak of, but the front end does feature a slim mudguard to keep road debris at bay. What we do find at the back is a bespoke tail tidy with integrated LEDs, doing double duty as taillights and turn signals.
There is a seven-inch LED headlight up north, fitted on custom brackets right in front of a digital Motogadget Motoscope Mini dial. In addition, the cockpit area is also home to clip-on handlebars with aftermarket rubber grips, glassless bar-end mirrors, and Motogadget switchgear. Down low in the footwear department, we notice five-spoke Marchesini wheels taken from a different Monster model.
Both of them are shod in Pirelli’s grippy Angel GT rubber, and the brakes have been thoroughly freshened up for good measure. They’re now operated via braided lines from HEL and top-shelf master cylinders. We’ve mentioned the engine swap earlier on, a conversion which saw the larger L-twin powerplant of a Monster 900 transplanted onto Black Cycles’ caffeinated one-off.
The motor was completely revamped prior to installation, and it now makes use of a handmade stainless-steel exhaust built from scratch. For the finishing touch, the motorcycle was handed over to Justin Holmes of PopBang Classics. He’s the man behind that ravishing black and gold livery, with the former hue acting as the base color for the bodywork. The frame and wheels were finished in gold, but this color also appears on the upper garments.
Once the trestle skeleton had been tweaked, Noel and his crew also revised the cafe racer tail unit that was part of the Redmax package. The other part of this kit was a handsome retro-style fuel tank, which joins the tail to form a perfectly level bone line from front to back. Atop the aftermarket gas tank lies a Monza filler cap, fronted by a stylish leather strap.
As for that custom black leather seat, it is the work of the upholstery gurus at Carman’s Auto Trimmers. There is no rear fender to speak of, but the front end does feature a slim mudguard to keep road debris at bay. What we do find at the back is a bespoke tail tidy with integrated LEDs, doing double duty as taillights and turn signals.
There is a seven-inch LED headlight up north, fitted on custom brackets right in front of a digital Motogadget Motoscope Mini dial. In addition, the cockpit area is also home to clip-on handlebars with aftermarket rubber grips, glassless bar-end mirrors, and Motogadget switchgear. Down low in the footwear department, we notice five-spoke Marchesini wheels taken from a different Monster model.
Both of them are shod in Pirelli’s grippy Angel GT rubber, and the brakes have been thoroughly freshened up for good measure. They’re now operated via braided lines from HEL and top-shelf master cylinders. We’ve mentioned the engine swap earlier on, a conversion which saw the larger L-twin powerplant of a Monster 900 transplanted onto Black Cycles’ caffeinated one-off.
The motor was completely revamped prior to installation, and it now makes use of a handmade stainless-steel exhaust built from scratch. For the finishing touch, the motorcycle was handed over to Justin Holmes of PopBang Classics. He’s the man behind that ravishing black and gold livery, with the former hue acting as the base color for the bodywork. The frame and wheels were finished in gold, but this color also appears on the upper garments.