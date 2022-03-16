Custom Caramel Mercedes-AMG G 63 Interior by Carlex Design Looks Deliciously Opulent

It’s funny how far we’ve come as a society, where vehicles that were originally designed as military off-roaders, like the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, have now become luxury models. The interior of a modern-day G-Class is so far removed from what it was like originally, it’s basically night and day, even though the structure and basic shape of the door panels and pillars remain similar.
The German carmaker did take a massive step forward with the latest-generation G-Class, the W463A, which is slightly longer, wider and features more ground clearance than its predecessor. More importantly, this is the first G-Class ever to be fitted with modern day safety and collision avoidance equipment, courtesy of the W222 S-Class.
Also available on the newest G-Class: a very much up-to-date version of Mercedes’ MBUX infotainment system, meaning you also get the dual widescreen displays for the digital gauge cluster and the sat-nav, plus all the other settings.
Now, as nice of an interior as you might get in a regular or even an AMG-spec G-Class, it pales in comparison to what various tuners have managed to do for the world’s most rugged luxury off-roader. I’m talking about the likes of Mansory or even Brabus. The latter will usually fill your G 63 up with loads of Alcantara, contrast stitching and piping, some carbon fiber and diamond pattern leather upholstery.
Meanwhile, Mansory will add custom badges (even on the steering wheel) and exclusive leather combinations. Then there’s Carlex Design, which recently revealed its freshest take on the interior of a Mercedes-AMG G 63 model and as you can see, it’s pretty spectacular.
The caramel interior features bespoke sports seats and a lot of decorative seams and embossed motifs. We also like the exposed carbon fiber look, especially on the steering wheel – that's a truly powerful contrast, aided in part by the perforated leather.
But what do you think? Is this type of custom interior too much for your sensory perception, or a clear and definitive improvement over stock?
Also available on the newest G-Class: a very much up-to-date version of Mercedes’ MBUX infotainment system, meaning you also get the dual widescreen displays for the digital gauge cluster and the sat-nav, plus all the other settings.
Now, as nice of an interior as you might get in a regular or even an AMG-spec G-Class, it pales in comparison to what various tuners have managed to do for the world’s most rugged luxury off-roader. I’m talking about the likes of Mansory or even Brabus. The latter will usually fill your G 63 up with loads of Alcantara, contrast stitching and piping, some carbon fiber and diamond pattern leather upholstery.
Meanwhile, Mansory will add custom badges (even on the steering wheel) and exclusive leather combinations. Then there’s Carlex Design, which recently revealed its freshest take on the interior of a Mercedes-AMG G 63 model and as you can see, it’s pretty spectacular.
The caramel interior features bespoke sports seats and a lot of decorative seams and embossed motifs. We also like the exposed carbon fiber look, especially on the steering wheel – that's a truly powerful contrast, aided in part by the perforated leather.
But what do you think? Is this type of custom interior too much for your sensory perception, or a clear and definitive improvement over stock?