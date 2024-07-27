Custom-Built Triumph TR6R Bobber Is a Nod to the Old Days, Bears Hardtail Skeleton

As a Weapon Systems Officer in the US Navy, Zachary Wilson spends a good chunk of his workdays in the aft seat of an F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet. Needless to say, the man is no stranger to going fast or experiencing a serious adrenaline rush, which is perhaps why he’s also pretty keen on motorcycles. Not only does Zac love to ride them, but he will often indulge in customization to scratch that creative itch.
The classy bobber we’re about to look at provides a nice glimpse at the sort of wizardry that Zachary is able to pull off, operating as Red Barn Custom Cycles. It all started with a Triumph TR6R from the model-year 1970, which was quickly taken apart and given a once-over. As soon as Zac could grasp what he was working with, the real fun got underway.
First, the man wanted to add some old-school bobber flair to the mix, so he had the motorcycle’s frame expertly converted into a hardtail. With that out of the way, the next step involved the fabrication of a battery storage unit out of aluminum and black leather. This piece is placed right behind the air intake on the left, and it’s accompanied by a handmade oil tank on the other side.
Glancing upward, we come across a new bobber-style seat base topped with just enough padding for comfort and upholstered in black leather. Down low near the rear drum brake, Zac fitted the license plate holder and a circular LED taillight. There is a replacement headlamp located at the front, boasting just as much retro charm as the TR6R’s original item.
The forks were rebuilt, outfitted with external springs, and ultimately embellished with a pair of leather sleeves up top. All the braking equipment on this vintage Triumph was refurbished to perform just like it did on day one, while its wheels have been cloaked in dual-purpose rubber from Heidenau. There are no fenders to speak of here, and the cockpit area is delightfully minimalistic, as well.
It’s home to an aftermarket handlebar with bare-bones switchgear and black rubber grips, but one may also spot an offset retro-style speedometer nearby. Of course, the mastermind at Red Barn Custom Cycles hasn’t overlooked the bike’s parallel-twin engine, giving it a complete overhaul inside out and performing several upgrades along the way.
He bored out the cylinders before fitting a set of oversized pistons, and the connecting rods have been strengthened accordingly. Air flows in through a custom air cleaner incorporating modern filtration paraphernalia, while the exhaust gases exit through a simple, yet stunning setup made of stainless-steel. The finishing touch comes in the form of an elegant color scheme merging dark red on the fuel tank with black on the chassis.
