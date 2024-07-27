Custom-Built Triumph TR6R Bobber Is a Nod to the Old Days, Bears Hardtail Skeleton

11 photos Photo: Red Barn Custom Cycles via Pipeburn

As a Weapon Systems Officer in the US Navy, Zachary Wilson spends a good chunk of his workdays in the aft seat of an F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet. Needless to say, the man is no stranger to going fast or experiencing a serious adrenaline rush, which is perhaps why he’s also pretty keen on motorcycles. Not only does Zac love to ride them, but he will often indulge in customization to scratch that creative itch.