Custom-Built 1975 Honda CB200T Is What Perfection on Two Wheels Looks Like

To undertake a solo project while outsourcing various tasks to experts is quite a feat, but it takes way more skill and elbow grease to take care of everything by yourself. The man behind this jaw-dropping CB200T does just that, with some truly spectacular results.
It’s been said before and it will be said again: the classic Hondas modified by James Fawcett are truly majestic in every possible way! The lad operates as Slipstream Creations in St. Louis, Missouri, handling all aspects of his restomods and custom projects in-house. This is rather impressive, especially when you take into account that Slipstream is a one-man venture.
The breathtaking one-off displayed above these paragraphs was built by James a little while back, with a Honda CB200T from the model-year 1975 as his starting point. Aiming to strip down the visual bulk, add some elegant custom touches, and refurbish the little Japanese classic wherever needed, Slipstream’s mastermind kicked things off with a customary teardown. Then, the transformation process got underway.
Aside from the fuel tank, every piece of factory bodywork has been ditched, as were the stock lighting modules and exhaust silencers. Furthermore, the CB200T saw its original subframe chopped off, receiving a bespoke loop-style alternative in its stead. Above the new tubing rests a custom-made seat pan, which is topped with a diamond-stitched black leather saddle that looks simple, yet undeniably handsome.
Slipstream fabricated a compact electronics tray, too, mounting it beneath the seat where the stock airbox had once been. All these goodies, along with an unobtrusive inner fender and a full suite of modern lighting hardware, rest on aftermarket shocks with piggyback reservoirs and progressive springs. There’s no word on what James did to the motorcycle’s forks, but it’s safe to assume he gave them a comprehensive overhaul.
You’ll spot a second, handmade fender at the front, featuring a thin construction that keeps things looking nice and svelte. Glancing upward, we’re greeted by custom bracket hanging on to a retro-style LED headlight, with aftermarket turn signals flanking it on each side. The creature’s cockpit is delightfully barren, too, carrying a single dial of unknown origin and a new handlebar equipped with white rubber grips.
Sir Fawcett refrained from adding any mirrors in order to enforce the clutter-free appearance he was going for. As far as the CB200T’s powertrain is concerned, its 198cc twin-cylinder mill got treated to a revitalizing makeover, gaining rebuilt carburetors, a youthful ignition system, and modern internals all-round. Then there’s the exhaust pipework.
Opting to retain the original headers, James had them heat-wrapped and linked to a pair of shorty mufflers from Biltwell’s inventory. Lastly, the machine’s colorway is a true masterpiece in and of itself, combining maroon, black, and white as the predominant hues, along with blue and yellow accents on the fuel tank. No pricing details have been revealed by Slipstream on this project, but feel free to get in touch with James to find out what something similar will cost you.
The breathtaking one-off displayed above these paragraphs was built by James a little while back, with a Honda CB200T from the model-year 1975 as his starting point. Aiming to strip down the visual bulk, add some elegant custom touches, and refurbish the little Japanese classic wherever needed, Slipstream’s mastermind kicked things off with a customary teardown. Then, the transformation process got underway.
Aside from the fuel tank, every piece of factory bodywork has been ditched, as were the stock lighting modules and exhaust silencers. Furthermore, the CB200T saw its original subframe chopped off, receiving a bespoke loop-style alternative in its stead. Above the new tubing rests a custom-made seat pan, which is topped with a diamond-stitched black leather saddle that looks simple, yet undeniably handsome.
Slipstream fabricated a compact electronics tray, too, mounting it beneath the seat where the stock airbox had once been. All these goodies, along with an unobtrusive inner fender and a full suite of modern lighting hardware, rest on aftermarket shocks with piggyback reservoirs and progressive springs. There’s no word on what James did to the motorcycle’s forks, but it’s safe to assume he gave them a comprehensive overhaul.
You’ll spot a second, handmade fender at the front, featuring a thin construction that keeps things looking nice and svelte. Glancing upward, we’re greeted by custom bracket hanging on to a retro-style LED headlight, with aftermarket turn signals flanking it on each side. The creature’s cockpit is delightfully barren, too, carrying a single dial of unknown origin and a new handlebar equipped with white rubber grips.
Sir Fawcett refrained from adding any mirrors in order to enforce the clutter-free appearance he was going for. As far as the CB200T’s powertrain is concerned, its 198cc twin-cylinder mill got treated to a revitalizing makeover, gaining rebuilt carburetors, a youthful ignition system, and modern internals all-round. Then there’s the exhaust pipework.
Opting to retain the original headers, James had them heat-wrapped and linked to a pair of shorty mufflers from Biltwell’s inventory. Lastly, the machine’s colorway is a true masterpiece in and of itself, combining maroon, black, and white as the predominant hues, along with blue and yellow accents on the fuel tank. No pricing details have been revealed by Slipstream on this project, but feel free to get in touch with James to find out what something similar will cost you.