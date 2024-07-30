Custom Buell S1 Lightning Looks Absolutely Bonkers, Livery Is Particularly Interesting

Giacomo Galbiati is one of those custom motorcycle builders whose talent is truly immeasurable, as his undertakings never miss the mark. He operates as GDesign in Italy, and the motorcycle we’ll be examining below is arguably among the coolest he’s even built. The inspiration for this project came from Harley-Davidson's VR1000 homologation special released for the model-year 1994.
However, the donor wasn’t a Harley at all, but rather a Buell S1 Lightning from 1999. With the bike delivered to his shop and taken apart, Giacomo first obtained a Benelli aftermarket race fairing for its front end. The part was modified to fit its new host, and there are dual mismatched headlights protruding from it. A clear LED module is located on the right, while the other is a retro-style item with a yellow-tinted lens.
Further back, there is a custom fuel tank cover made of fiberglass, complete with leather pads, a flush-mounted filler cap, and badges that combine the Buell and Harley logos into one. The S1’s rear section is home to a reworked subframe, supporting a boxy tail unit and a black leather seat stitched with red thread for contrast. A bespoke front fender rounds out the updated bodywork.
For rear-end illumination, a circular aftermarket taillight was recessed into the creature’s attire at the back. LED turn signals make an appearance lower down, attached to an aluminum license plate holder right below the tail. The cockpit area gained clip-on handlebars from Tommaselli, sporting bar-end mirrors for an uncluttered look. Giacomo kept the OEM dials but had them repositioned to his liking.
On the performance front, the bike’s V-twin engine gained some new breathing equipment at both ends of the combustion cycle. Inhaling takes place through a vintage-looking air cleaner, and combustion by-products make their way out through custom high-mounted exhaust plumbing. The pipework features heat-wrapped headers, a drilled heat shield, and dual SuperTrapp silencers stacked on top of one another.
Fuel mapping was optimized with the help of a Power Commander module from Dynojet, allowing the powerplant to get the most out of its fresh intake and exhaust hardware. In terms of chassis mods, the S1’s front brake has been completely reworked with twin floating discs and high-grade Discacciati calipers. The suspension was decent enough out of the box, though, so it’s been left completely untouched.
Bringing the project full circle is a striking black and orange color scheme, harking back to the VR1000 but done in a very unconventional way. Instead of going for symmetry, the mastermind at GDesign chose to paint the right half of the motorcycle orange while finishing the other one in black. Those colors are reversed on the framework, and the whole thing looks absolutely superb to say the least!
