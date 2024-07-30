Custom Buell S1 Lightning Looks Absolutely Bonkers, Livery Is Particularly Interesting

13 photos Photo: Mattia Negrini via Pipeburn

Giacomo Galbiati is one of those custom motorcycle builders whose talent is truly immeasurable, as his undertakings never miss the mark. He operates as GDesign in Italy, and the motorcycle we’ll be examining below is arguably among the coolest he’s even built. The inspiration for this project came from Harley-Davidson's VR1000 homologation special released for the model-year 1994.