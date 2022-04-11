Custom BMW S 1000 RR Wears Seamless Aluminum Garments and Hand-Painted Livery

In essence, this alloy-clad juggernaut is like a brutal death metal track on two wheels.
Austin-based Revival Cycles is far from being your conventional motorcycle customization enterprise, and their history goes back well over a decade. The workshop was founded in 2008 by a team of ambitious craftsmen, who’d joined forces to transform their hobbies into dependable, full-time occupations that can put food on the table.
For the project we’ll be looking at today, the chosen donor was a previous-gen BMW S 1000 RR with three miles (5 km) on the odometer. Motorrad’s brute draws power from a liquid-cooled 999cc inline-four mill with 199 ponies and 83 pound-feet (113 Nm) of torque on tap, enabling it to run the quarter-mile in a mere ten seconds at 158 mph (254 kph).
When pushed to its absolute limit, the S 1000 RR can hit speeds of up to 188 mph (303 kph). Given these astounding characteristics, the Revival crew was content with leaving the Beemer’s powertrain componentry and running gear mostly untouched. For starters, they got rid of the stock bodywork and proceeded to fabricate a new subframe using stainless-steel.
This item houses the bike’s relocated electrics in between its tubes, with a hand-shaped metal plate encasing everything out of sight. Atop the bespoke rear skeleton, we find a blue solo saddle that’s been upholstered in-house, as well as a menacing tail section with integrated LED lighting. Moving forward, you’ll be greeted by a six-gallon fuel tank and a four-piece full fairing whose design nods to retro endurance racing motorcycles.
Furthermore, the S 1000 RR’s twin-spar frame and swingarm were stripped naked of their black paintwork, while the OEM exhaust system has been replaced with a custom stainless-steel alternative. Following the installation of higher-spec front brake calipers, Revival Cycles got in touch with Nico Sclater of Ornamental Conifer, who was tasked with wrapping the whole ordeal in a hand-painted color scheme that looks seriously bonkers.
