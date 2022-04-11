Custom BMW S 1000 RR Wears Seamless Aluminum Garments and Hand-Painted Livery

More on this:

1 BMW Has Terrible News on the Chip Shortage, It’s Probably Right

2 Numbers-Matching 1977 BMW R 100 S Is Full of Old-School Panache and Tasty Upgrades

3 Modified Ducati Monster 1200 R Comes With 24-Karat Gold Plating on Its Framework

4 2022 Toyota Tundra 6x6 Looks Menacing, Six-Wheel Build Still Underway

5 BMW R nineT “Moksha” Looks Gorgeously Outlandish Wearing Handmade Aluminum Garments