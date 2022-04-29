Custom BMW R nineT Is a Merger of Utilitarian Ruggedness and Chromed Elegance

Just imagine how brightly this modified R nineT would shine while cruising around town on a sunny day.
Brooklyn-based Jane Motorcycles operates mainly as a coffee shop and clothing brand, but you’d be a fool to think these guys don’t like getting their hands greasy from time to time. When they’re not designing rad wearables or making cappuccinos, the JM squad members gather around the workbench for the occasional custom build, and the bikes they craft are just as classy as their casual apparel line!
For a great case in point, you should look no further than this shiny 2015 BMW R nineT. As soon as the chosen donor crossed their doorstep, Jane’s specialists began by removing each and every piece of OEM hardware deemed superfluous, including the headlight assembly, airbox and both fenders. The electrics were then relocated to a hand-built compartment found inside the standard fuel tank.
The tank itself was painstakingly polished to a mirror finish, as were the R nineT’s valve covers, triple clamps and single-sided swingarm. On the other hand, its framework has been cleaned and wrapped in a sublime layer of chrome plating, while the stock wheels were replaced with 17-inch Kineo items sporting Continental TKC 80 rubber around their rims.
After they’d shortened the subframe, the JM pros topped it off with a minute LED taillight and a new saddle, which was upholstered in-house using premium cowhide leather. At the opposite end, you’ll spot a carbon fiber panel crafted in the style of a flat tracker-esque number plate, along with a Squadron Pro lighting module from Baja Designs.
Up in the cockpit area, there’s a digital Motogadget dial and a Rizoma handlebar, wearing Renthal grips, bar-end turn signals and a Domino throttle. Lastly, the finishing touches occurred in the powertrain department, taking the forms of K&N air filters and a complete two-into-one exhaust system developed by Akrapovic. Sure enough, seeing the quality of these fellows’ work makes us wish they’d tackle custom projects more often!
