Custom BMW R 80 R Scrambler Gains Larger Displacement With Aftermarket Big Bore Kit

The Eighty-Six Gear crew enhanced this Bavarian’s performance, aesthetics and everything in between.
Although the vast majority of Europe’s top-tier motorcycle customization workshops tend to be located in countries like Italy, Germany or the United Kingdom, we’ve been seeing a growing number of remarkable projects emerge in Eastern Europe and the Baltic states.
For instance, we recently introduced you folks to a trippy Honda XBR500 from Estonia’s Renard Speed Shop, and not to even mention the OCD-soothing “Cikula” – an NX650-based scrambler crafted by a couple of Slovaks. Needless to say, the outstanding level of workmanship showcased by these machines is on par with that of the world’s most reputed enterprises!
This time around, you’ll get to meet yet another scrambler-style showstopper, which hails from Christian Boosen’s Eighty-Six Gear Motorcycles. When it came down to picking a suitable donor, the Polish moto artists decided to settle on a ‘94 BMW R 80 R Mystic, then the custom wizardry began in earnest.
Now, some of you may be unfamiliar with the Mystic variants of Motorrad’s R 80 R lineup, and that’s because they’ve never been sold in the United States. In stock form, a 1994 model packs an air-cooled 797cc boxer-twin powerplant that’s good for up to 50 hp and 45 pound-feet (61 Nm) of torque.
However, this is no longer the case with Eighty-Six Gear’s bespoke Beemer, because the Poles have upgraded the whole ordeal with an aftermarket camshaft, higher-spec valves and a big bore kit from Siebenrock, thus boosting the mill’s displacement to a healthy 1,070cc.
The whole ordeal was then rewired to a gel battery and Motogadget’s state-of-the-art mo.unit Blue control module. Since the additional oomph demanded a good bit of extra stopping power, the Warsaw-based firm honored the Mystic’s front brake setup with a pair of modern rotors.
In terms of suspension upgrades, Christian and his team replaced the original shock absorber with a YSS alternative, and the forks have been treated to progressive springs. With these items in place, the experts proceeded to envelop the stock wheels in dual-purpose Trailmax 58 rubber from Dunlop’s inventory, then they moved on to the bodywork.
The standard gas tank was deleted to make room for a repurposed unit that’s been donated by an older R 80. On the other hand, a new loop-style subframe with built-in LEDs can be seen adorning the rear end, and it supports a quilted leather saddle that manages to look seriously handsome.
Up north, we’re greeted by a top-shelf LED headlamp, Motogadget instrumentation and clip-on handlebars, which sport fresh grips and bar-end mirrors. Finally, the custom head-turner has been wrapped in a tasteful mixture of gloss- and matte-black finishes to round things out.
