Custom BMW R 12 nineT Scrambler Is as Close to Perfection as One Can Get

The German customization doctors at WalzWerk are best-known for their Schizzo series, which sees old-school airheads getting a new chance at life in custom form. Each and every bike in this series has a unique personality of its own, but they all share a similar design language perfected by Marcus Walz and his team over time. That being said, the shop doesn’t deal solely with Schizzo builds.
BMW Motorrad’s modern-day boxers and K models are all fair game, as well, but Marcus is also among the first to customize Bavaria’s latest offerings. Of course, that includes the newly introduced R 12 nineT, which was very well received after its debut and is on its way to becoming a great commercial success. The bike shown above is WalzWerk’s first R 12 project, and we’ll be seeing many more in the future.
It wasn’t the workshop’s frontman Marcus who approached BMW for this opportunity, though, but rather the opposite way around. A representative from Motorrad reached out to commission the build, with the intent of showcasing the customization-friendly nature of the new model. Herr Walz was mostly free to modify the Beemer however he saw fit, as long as the end result would be a stylish scrambler.
Excitement was high as the R 12 made its way into WalzWerk’s facility in Hockenheim, and the crew wasted no time getting started. First things first, the stock subframe got deleted to make way for a new custom unit, which was styled after the bolt-on modules previously used on many Schizzo projects. Atop the new rear framework lies a gorgeous saddle fabricated in-house with red upholstery.
Further back, there is a small rear fender with a full suite of LED lighting components attached to its underside, but the license plate bracket is a swingarm-mounted part fitted down low. The factory fuel tank is still present center-stage, now wearing a flip-up filler cap, monochrome BMW roundels with the WalzWerk logo added, and a breathtaking livery inspired by the marque’s racing colors.
Its upside-down forks were therefore extended by about an inch (25 mm) and fitted with progressive internals, before getting filled up with fresh oil. On the other hand, rear-end suspension duties are now taken care of by a fully-adjustable piggyback shock absorber from Touratech. The unsprung sector is home to laced hoops measuring 19 inches up front and 17 inches out back, both taken from a BMW R 1250 GS.
Their rims are painted gold, linked to fresh stainless-steel spokes, and coated in a beefy pair of dual-purpose Continental TKC 80 tires. At the front end, we still find the stock LED headlight from BMW, as it was an excellent fit for the motorcycle’s new aesthetic. Marcus and his squad have updated the cockpit area, though, aiming to tidy it up as much as possible.
The braking package is absolutely top-notch straight out of the box, with dual 310 mm (12.2-inch) floating discs pinched by radial Brembo calipers at the front. A two-piston floating caliper bites a 265 mm (10.4-inch) rotor down south, and ABS is present as standard equipment all-round. With these premium goodies already on the bike, the project’s authors saw no need to upgrade the brakes in any way.
In addition, the engine’s internal workings have also remained the same, but this can’t be said for its intake and exhaust. The former is now fitted with high-grade aftermarket pod filters, and then there is that stealthy exhaust plumbing developed in collaboration with SC-Project. Fresh valve covers were thrown into the mix for visual effect, as well.
From now on, WalzWerk plans to build one R 12 nineT custom per month, with styling similar to the specimen we’ve just inspected. Future projects will also offer a degree of personalization for each individual customer, just like the firm’s acclaimed Schizzo range. In terms of pricing, you can expect to pay around €30k ($32,450 at current exchange rates) for a modded R 12 of your own, which includes the price for the donor bike.
It wasn’t the workshop’s frontman Marcus who approached BMW for this opportunity, though, but rather the opposite way around. A representative from Motorrad reached out to commission the build, with the intent of showcasing the customization-friendly nature of the new model. Herr Walz was mostly free to modify the Beemer however he saw fit, as long as the end result would be a stylish scrambler.
Excitement was high as the R 12 made its way into WalzWerk’s facility in Hockenheim, and the crew wasted no time getting started. First things first, the stock subframe got deleted to make way for a new custom unit, which was styled after the bolt-on modules previously used on many Schizzo projects. Atop the new rear framework lies a gorgeous saddle fabricated in-house with red upholstery.
Further back, there is a small rear fender with a full suite of LED lighting components attached to its underside, but the license plate bracket is a swingarm-mounted part fitted down low. The factory fuel tank is still present center-stage, now wearing a flip-up filler cap, monochrome BMW roundels with the WalzWerk logo added, and a breathtaking livery inspired by the marque’s racing colors.
The three hues are painted over a white base, which is the same color used for the front and rear fenders. Speaking of the front mudguard, it is a small yet fully functional item developed in-house just like its rear counterpart. Both fenders are held in place via 3D-printed mounting paraphernalia. Now, the R 12’s stock suspension might be great for the street, but this one-off scrambler needed some proper off-roading capability.
Its upside-down forks were therefore extended by about an inch (25 mm) and fitted with progressive internals, before getting filled up with fresh oil. On the other hand, rear-end suspension duties are now taken care of by a fully-adjustable piggyback shock absorber from Touratech. The unsprung sector is home to laced hoops measuring 19 inches up front and 17 inches out back, both taken from a BMW R 1250 GS.
Their rims are painted gold, linked to fresh stainless-steel spokes, and coated in a beefy pair of dual-purpose Continental TKC 80 tires. At the front end, we still find the stock LED headlight from BMW, as it was an excellent fit for the motorcycle’s new aesthetic. Marcus and his squad have updated the cockpit area, though, aiming to tidy it up as much as possible.
An off-the-shelf handlebar from WalzWerk’s range replaces the OEM part, fronted by a new digital dash that keeps things ultra-clean. As for the front-end turn signals, they’re tiny LED modules just like those found at the rear, attached on each side of the radiator. Without the bulbous stock dials and mirrors cluttering up its appearance, the R 12’s front section looks as clean as a whistle.
The braking package is absolutely top-notch straight out of the box, with dual 310 mm (12.2-inch) floating discs pinched by radial Brembo calipers at the front. A two-piston floating caliper bites a 265 mm (10.4-inch) rotor down south, and ABS is present as standard equipment all-round. With these premium goodies already on the bike, the project’s authors saw no need to upgrade the brakes in any way.
In addition, the engine’s internal workings have also remained the same, but this can’t be said for its intake and exhaust. The former is now fitted with high-grade aftermarket pod filters, and then there is that stealthy exhaust plumbing developed in collaboration with SC-Project. Fresh valve covers were thrown into the mix for visual effect, as well.
From now on, WalzWerk plans to build one R 12 nineT custom per month, with styling similar to the specimen we’ve just inspected. Future projects will also offer a degree of personalization for each individual customer, just like the firm’s acclaimed Schizzo range. In terms of pricing, you can expect to pay around €30k ($32,450 at current exchange rates) for a modded R 12 of your own, which includes the price for the donor bike.