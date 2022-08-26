Custom AMG G 63 Acts Like the Hulk With Furious Brabus-Lowered-on-24s Makeover

When you are a twin-turbo V8 hoot with a boxy design and mad off-road capabilities, it is never too hard to assume the mantle of an automotive superhero.
And that is precisely what happened here with this brand-new Mercedes-AMG G 63 dubbed “The Hulk.” This is yet another custom build that quickly takes pride in both the inherent tough-SUV love attributes of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class and the aftermarket world’s propensity for screaming, loud, burbling, outrageous transformations.
And, of course, experts were behind the build project. The Los Angeles, California-based Platinum Motorsport Group prides itself on being a leader in the customization area for the past two decades and again shows us why – without even trying to remind us they are one of the longest-running partners of stars like Kim Kardashian and whatnot. This time around, the spotlight is on the build, not the owner.
So, what we have here is a Mercedes-AMG G 63 (usually, a 577-horsepower 4.0-liter SUV) that incurred a green makeover that bodes well for its newfound nickname. But that is not all, since the G 63 was also “delivered to us fresh out the dealership for a bunch of upgrades,” according to the video description embedded below. Thus, it was transformed in record time (three workdays) and quickly lowered with a fresh coilover suspension setup on 24-inch Brabus M monoblock wheels, among others.
Of course, the Brabus touches did not stop there, as the G 63 also got treated to a front bumper add-on lip spoiler with LEDs, illuminated logos, an exposed carbon fiber hood scoop, Brabus logos, and an exposed carbon fiber rear spare wheel cover. Now, that is certainly going to stand out in any affluent G 63 crowd! Alas, if that Mercedes is not your SUV cup of tea, then perhaps Platinum’s second part of the vlog episode will be more to your liking…
