Custom, 6-Wheel 1927 Essex Could Be Your Post-Apocalyptic Ride

If you’ve been looking for the perfect car to survive the apocalypse or, at the very least, look like one, you’re in luck. RATical Kiwi is the Mad Max meets punk rock custom rat rod for you. 24 photos



All jokes aside, a rare piece of automotive art has come up on the market, and one lucky (and well-off) person can grab it right now on



Based on an Essex classic, the RATical Kiwi is a 6-wheel, 3-axle Frankenstein that stands out for the obvious Mad Max, punk rock influences. It’s been transformed beyond recognition and includes custom work throughout, which is apparent in the gallery attached. So no, saying this was a piece of art wasn’t an exaggeration.



This rat rod is powered by big block 454ci Chevy V8 engine with custom radiators and headers, paired with a GM 70R4 transmission and custom driveshaft. The front end is from a Jaguar X300 and there are two Jaguar X300 rear ends in the back, along with what looks like a rack that could easily carry 3 smaller two-wheelers – and at least one motorcycle.



There are “too many body mods to list,” the classified ad notes, mentioning the “DNA Mutant Crystal paint [and] customer airbrushing,” custom chassis and custom-everything on the inside.



