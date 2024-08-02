Custom 38-FT Tiny House Has Walk-In Wardrobe and 3 Bedrooms in First-of-Its-Kind Layout

Tiny homes are a dime a dozen these days, but one thing they're not is boring. Or unimaginative. Or awesome examples of thinking outside the box, all of which makes up for their high price tags. At least, units designed and built by Tru Form Tiny fit this bill.
Tru Form Tiny is a U.S., Oregon-based builder of tiny homes that would be best described as premium units. Tru Form offers a variety of models in all sizes and with all manners of features included, but it mostly caters to clients looking for park models with all the creature comforts of a proper home. And it's here that Tru Form excels.
Like the majority of established tiny home companies out there, Tru Form has a few base models to choose from, of varying size and various finishes. These models can be customized by means of the available options, but they can also be turned into custom, truly one-off units in collaboration with the owner. Just like in rare edition cars, but with a home on wheels.
This unit is one such example – and perhaps one of the impressive tiny you'll see this week. At its base, it's a 38-foot (11.5-meter) Urban Park Max model but the layout is unlike any other this company has ever used. The result is a family-ready home that lives impressively large and offers not just homey creature comforts but features you won't find in any other home. Yes, a walk-in closet for four people is one of them.
Built on a massive four-axle custom trailer measuring 38 feet (11.5 meters) in length and 10.5 feet (3.2 meters) in width, this custom tiny boasts authentic cypress Shou Sugi Ban siding on the exterior and a reinforced roof that can withstand heavy snow loads. It was designed for a family living in Vermont who will be calling it their home full-time.
As such, it's packed with functionality, versatility, features, and more importantly of all, space. At this size, the home is big already, especially if you compare it to more compact tiny houses built on single- or double-axle trailers. However, it's big even if you consider the fact that it's designed to accommodate four people in total.
The layout separates daytime/living areas from sleeping areas to a greater extent than most tiny homes by offering access to the latter through a removable ladder. No storage-integrated staircases here and no ladders to trip on.
So, the ground floor features a huge living area framed by large windows on three sides, with an L-shaped couch with storage facing an entertainment center that also integrates storage.
The kitchen is impressive both in size and equipment. Custom cabinetry in off-white with champagne-colored hardware adds elegance to this ultimately utilitarian space. Appliances include an electric induction stove from Samsung (with WiFi and Virtual Flame technology), an electric oven, and a double-door glass-fronted fridge with touch-to-open tech.
Also in the kitchen is access to the lofts – in the plural, that's not a typo. Under the lofts, there's a first rare feature in a tiny home: a sizable hallway with a floor-to-ceiling window and plenty of natural light. It leads to the bathroom at the end of the trailer and also to the walk-in closet, which is organized neatly to allow all four residents their own spot. Even if you're not a shoe or a fashion person, you have to admit that's a neat feature to have, especially in a tiny home, where the issue of storage is always a very stressful one.
The bathroom offers plenty of storage, as well, thanks to a custom cabinet with dual laundry bags and shelving. Also here is a stacked washer and dryer, a gorgeous shower in green tile with wood shelving, and a custom vanity with a rectangular washing basin. The vanity also has – you guessed it! – plenty of storage.
The bedrooms upstairs are just as impressive as the ground floor of this home. Lofted sleeping spaces are not uncommon in tiny houses, and you might even come across a builder or two doing connected lofts. You won't find, however, many tiny houses to group three bedrooms into a single loft – and make it look good.
That's what Tru Form did here. You first enter into the main bedroom, which is the parents' sleeping space. It has space for a queen-size bed, a wall divider on both sides, and storage units. Behind a mini barn door are two more "rooms," one for each kid. They're much smaller, to the point where they offer no room to walk around the bed, but they still feature a storage unit each, reading lights, charging outlets, and a small window.
This being a custom unit Tru Form Tiny doesn't say anything about pricing – nor would it be professional to do so. As a reference, an Urban Park Max starts at $198,000 before options and personalization.
Just looking is free of charge, though.