Custom 2020 Audi RS7 Is Loaded With 962 HP, Its Wrap Looks Like A Map

Not only does this new sedan look splendid, it also performs like a superstar. For starters, the 2020 Audi RS7 is equipped with one mean 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, and this fierce 32-valve powerplant isn’t messing around.
RS7’s DOHC mill is perfectly capable of delivering as much as 591 hp at 6,000 rpm, along with a menacing torque output of 590 pound-feet (800 Nm) at 2,050 rpm. Power runs to each of its four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Audi’s monster will be more than happy to accelerate 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in just over 3.5 seconds, while its ECU limits top speed to 155 mph (250 kph). However, the manufacturer’s Dynamic package will have that figure jump to 174 mph (280 kph). If that still doesn’t satisfy your appetite for speed, you may also opt for your vehicle to be provided with the Dynamic Plus kit, which will increase this baby’s top speed all the way up to a ferocious 189 mph (304 kph).
MMI system and Audi’s high-tech Virtual Cockpit. Furthermore, the interior will leave you awe-struck with its breathtaking carbon fiber trimmings, red accents and funky mood lighting, while a flat-bottom steering wheel and elegant sport seats will immediately let you know that you’re dealing with a hell of a whip.
The Dynamic Plus package will have this bad boy sit on a delicious set of 22-inch wheels. On the other hand, the standard RS7’s generously-sized 21” wheels will also do the trick. Basically, Audi’s four-door daredevil is a spectacular piece of machinery that begs you to sink into the comfort of its lavish interior and hit that acceleration pedal with confidence!
Nonetheless, where most will find full satisfaction, a few will always find a bit of room for improvement – and sometimes, a lot of it. In a number of cases, we’ll see tuners add a few sneaky tweaks and subtle visual refinements to make a car just a little neater, while others will go as far as boosting power output figures by a colossal margin and completely disposing of some stock chassis components in favor of aftermarket variants.
To achieve this mind-boggling upgrade, RS7’s ECU was tweaked and the top speed limiter removed. In terms of hardware, the engine’s intake received a new filter, a larger box and high-volume hoses. On the intake manifold itself, you will spot a bigger cross-section near the turbochargers, which were also modified. Additionally, Nebulus installed reinforced thrust bearings and enlarged turbine shafts, as well as fresh turbocharger inputs and boost pressure sensors.
As to the juicy wrap, which seems to resemble a topographic map, that’s where BlackBox-Richter and 811 Design combined their forces to come up with a truly unique work of art. This painstaking process alone took a whole week, and it started with Audi’s sedan being finished in black diamond matte. The second step was to apply the silver topographic design to each and every one of its panels. Finally, the end result of all these efforts is one majestic RS7!
Oh boy, how I’d love to take this baby out for a spin...
