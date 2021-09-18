5 Tom Cruise’s Latest Stunt: Riding in a London Cab to the Movie Theater

Custom 1999 Ford Crown Victoria Used in 2004 “Taxi” Movie Is for Sale, Street-Ready Too

If you’re in the market searching for a really famous car but don’t necessarily want to go for a classic, here’s a newer model that you can just hop in and drive on public streets just like a new Tesla 13 photos



The good news is that, according to



So for example, the air tank in the trunk, which was used for special effects, or the motorized license plate that flips shouldn’t theoretically be any problem for a street-ready car, though the latter could make a police officer at least check it out more thoroughly for obvious reasons.



But the good news is the car comes in incredible condition, though this isn’t necessarily a surprise given it’s such a famous model.



The Crown Victoria was purchased right from the set before the movie was released, and it then ended up in the private collection of someone who is now willing to let it go.



There’s no rust on the car, and as you can see in the video below, it runs and drives properly. It had just 41,000 miles (64,300 km) on the clock before starring in the film.



The autograph of Eddie Paul, the man who converted the Crown Victoria into the crazy taxi that was used in the movie, can still be seen on the dashboard.



The good news for someone interested in buying this one-of-a-kind taxi is the sellers are now offering a $10,000 discount, with some financing options also available. The car can be yours these days for $30,000, despite the appraised value being close to $40,000.



