Custom 1992 Ford F-150 Flareside Pickup Is the Weird Duckling of the Week

The Ford F-150 is without a doubt the king of American pickup cool. The nameplate has been the dominant force in the segment for years on end, and there’s no sign of things easing up. 18 photos



Roughly defined by the bulging, raised fenders at the rear, this type of body style is no longer as popular today as it once was. In fact,



Generally, those sculpted parts are not bad-looking, and when paired with some careful custom styling they can be quite impressive. But not when you match such modifications with a paint job like the one on the pickup pictured above.



First, the thing is weird because it looks nothing like today’s F-150s. But we can understand that, as this one comes before our eyes from all the way back in 1992. That’s close to three decades ago.



Then, we have the custom work, which is not half bad. We get the cowl induction hood, a chrome bar style grille, a carpet in the bed, and a 4.9-liter inline-6 under the hood linked to a 4-speed overdrive automatic transmission under the hood.



But all of that is ruined by the color chosen for the body, the “tribal flames licking rearward” on the hood and front fenders (are flames still a thing?) and, to top it all off, “some neon lights for some eye candy” in unspecified places.



