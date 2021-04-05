Custom 1991 Chevy 3500 Is Tow Pig-Fun Truck Half-Breed

Chevrolet trucks of old are all the craze in the custom industry, but the reality is not all bowtie pickups are suitable for head-turning custom work. We often get to see C/Ks, for instance, completely transformed, but almost never a 3500 dually, especially one from the year 1991.
There is one shop that had enough ideas to go for such a project though. TTI Speed Shop is the name, and Texas is the place it conducts its business of breathing new life into the pickup trucks of old. We talked about TTI a few days ago, when we uncovered a 1968 C10 they made, but this thing here is an entirely different affair.
The shop’s official name for the build is 1991 Chevrolet 3500 Dually Crew Cab Short Bed Tow Pig. It was originally meant for towing, yes, and towing it will continue to do, even in this altered state, if that’s what the owners ask of it, but we’re inclined to believe fun truck is a more accurate description.
But first, the mechanical bits. The thing looks so short because, well, it is - the chassis was shortened, although we are not being told by how much. The truck uses an SRW rear end and a 6-inch flip kit for the rear. Power for the 3500 is generated by a 454ci (7.4-liter) engine sourced from a 1999 Chevrolet 3500, and linked to a 4L80 transmission.
But we were saying this could be one hell of a fun truck as well. Judge for yourselves: the vehicle is equipped with a full leather interior, Alpine speakers, two 10-inch subwoofers, and an amplifier. Bluetooth compatibility for the Pioneer touch screen is a given, and one also gets a backup camera.
Visually, the 3500 is, with the exception of the threatening wheels, all matte black. Even the American flag on the roof of the cab comes in black and white, safe for a middle stripe painted blue.
TTI does not say how much the build cost to make.
