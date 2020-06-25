Custom 1985 Moto Guzzi V65 Is How Straight-Backed Motorcycles Look Like

For a couple of years at the beginning of the 1980s, Japanese bike maker Honda sold the Motocompo. It was supposed to be a revolutionary folding scooter that could be carried around in the trunk of the car, the ultimate last-mile solution if you like.
The idea was good, but probably the timing wasn’t right and the Motocompo sank into oblivion. Its lines though, uncharacteristic for a two-wheeler (a straight back and an apparently very uncomfortable riding position) are still in the collective mind of bike lovers.
From a certain perspective, the 1985 Moto Guzzi V65 in the gallery above kind of reminds us of the Motocompo. It is no longer the looker introduced by the Italians at about the same time the Honda scooter was born, but just like it a more utilitarian conversion that doesn’t shy away from using straight lines and sharp angles to make a point.
The bike is a custom build belonging to a Spanish custom garage going by the name El Solitario MC. Its post-transformation name is Trimotoro, and has been brought to this form at the request of a customer.
The motorcycle is nothing like its former self. What could be repaired was repaired (for example the gearbox) and what could not was replaced (wiring, cables, hoses, and so on). Custom parts, like Monza triple trees & swing arm, levers and throttle body, have also made it into the build.
Making all these parts fit together and work in unison was not easy, says El Solitario.
“Trimotoro took more than 800 hours & was our biggest nightmare for almost a year,” the group says. “We had to repeat almost every part, more than a couple of times, but in the end it became the house's favorite motorcycle out of the armada.”
The Trimotoro is a one-off build made to order, so you’ll find no other like it out there.
