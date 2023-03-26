Custom 1973 Yamaha XS650 Cafe Racer Looks Seriously Exquisite From Every Angle

To anyone who can appreciate an elegant cafe racer, this thing will be one hell of a visual treat.
As a part of what Purpose Built Moto (PBM) calls the Signature Series, this Yamaha XS650-based cafe racer is truly remarkable from both a cosmetic and mechanical standpoint. The Australian bike-modding outfit received the commission from a guy named Paul back in 2021, and they used a 1973 model to create something that would look right at home in an art exhibition!
When delivered to PBM’s customization lab on the outskirts of Gold Coast, Queensland, the donor came with a pair of piggyback Marzocchi shocks fitted by the previous owner. These items were a welcome addition, for sure, but Tom Gilroy and his team didn’t want to simply leave them as they were.
Consequently, the shock absorbers got refurbished, internally upgraded, and hydro-blasted for an ultra-clean appearance. On the other hand, front-end suspension duties are now handled by 38 mm (1.5-inch) Ceriani forks, which are held in place via bespoke triple clamps made from scratch. The XS650’s factory drum brake is still in play down south, but the front module’s been swapped with a quad-leading shoe Robinson part.
This replacement measures 230 mm (9.1 inches) in diameter, and it is actuated through a hydraulic mechanism that PBM had fashioned in-house. Both the front and rear hub are laced to 18-inch Borrani rims sporting grippy Avon tires. Aside from the drum brake up north, another hydraulically-operated component is the clutch, which makes use of a Ducati GT1000’s slave cylinder.
Accossato levers control both setups, and they are worn by clip-on handlebars along with leather grips, a Domino throttle, and minimalistic switchgear. The cockpit is also garnished with two vertically stacked Daytona dials, but it’s what we see further ahead that really captures our attention.
Of course, we’re referring to the cafe racer-style bikini fairing built as a one-off for this project specifically. It surrounds a 4.5-inch LED headlamp from PBM’s proprietary aftermarket catalog, as well as three daytime running lights underneath. At the back, you will notice a shortened subframe topped with bespoke saddle upholstery and a handmade tail section.
In terms of rear-end lighting, Tom’s specialists fitted LED turn signals right near the upper shock mounts and a flush-mounted taillight at southernmost tip of the tail. Electrical upgrades consist of modern ignition hardware, a lithium battery, and Purpose Built Moto’s very own Black Box control module.
Looking to unlock some extra grunt from the parallel-twin motor, the guys fitted a 700cc Hoos Racing kit, higher-spec camshafts, and Mikuni VM34 carbs. In addition, one may find a custom intake system topped with DNA air filtration technology and youthful engine internals all-round. A stainless-steel exhaust rounds out the powertrain mods, and the XS650 is now able to make 52 hp at the wheel.
For the final touches, the specimen’s double cradle frame got wrapped in a shiny layer of nickel plating, as were its main engine covers and wheels. The bodywork, on the other hand, received a superb colorway consisting of a silver base and blue details, all seamlessly applied by Livin’ Loco. Once the paint job was out of the way, PBM’s craftsmen were finally happy to call it a day, and we would’ve loved to see Paul’s reaction upon meeting his new cafe racer.
When delivered to PBM’s customization lab on the outskirts of Gold Coast, Queensland, the donor came with a pair of piggyback Marzocchi shocks fitted by the previous owner. These items were a welcome addition, for sure, but Tom Gilroy and his team didn’t want to simply leave them as they were.
Consequently, the shock absorbers got refurbished, internally upgraded, and hydro-blasted for an ultra-clean appearance. On the other hand, front-end suspension duties are now handled by 38 mm (1.5-inch) Ceriani forks, which are held in place via bespoke triple clamps made from scratch. The XS650’s factory drum brake is still in play down south, but the front module’s been swapped with a quad-leading shoe Robinson part.
This replacement measures 230 mm (9.1 inches) in diameter, and it is actuated through a hydraulic mechanism that PBM had fashioned in-house. Both the front and rear hub are laced to 18-inch Borrani rims sporting grippy Avon tires. Aside from the drum brake up north, another hydraulically-operated component is the clutch, which makes use of a Ducati GT1000’s slave cylinder.
Accossato levers control both setups, and they are worn by clip-on handlebars along with leather grips, a Domino throttle, and minimalistic switchgear. The cockpit is also garnished with two vertically stacked Daytona dials, but it’s what we see further ahead that really captures our attention.
Of course, we’re referring to the cafe racer-style bikini fairing built as a one-off for this project specifically. It surrounds a 4.5-inch LED headlamp from PBM’s proprietary aftermarket catalog, as well as three daytime running lights underneath. At the back, you will notice a shortened subframe topped with bespoke saddle upholstery and a handmade tail section.
In terms of rear-end lighting, Tom’s specialists fitted LED turn signals right near the upper shock mounts and a flush-mounted taillight at southernmost tip of the tail. Electrical upgrades consist of modern ignition hardware, a lithium battery, and Purpose Built Moto’s very own Black Box control module.
Looking to unlock some extra grunt from the parallel-twin motor, the guys fitted a 700cc Hoos Racing kit, higher-spec camshafts, and Mikuni VM34 carbs. In addition, one may find a custom intake system topped with DNA air filtration technology and youthful engine internals all-round. A stainless-steel exhaust rounds out the powertrain mods, and the XS650 is now able to make 52 hp at the wheel.
For the final touches, the specimen’s double cradle frame got wrapped in a shiny layer of nickel plating, as were its main engine covers and wheels. The bodywork, on the other hand, received a superb colorway consisting of a silver base and blue details, all seamlessly applied by Livin’ Loco. Once the paint job was out of the way, PBM’s craftsmen were finally happy to call it a day, and we would’ve loved to see Paul’s reaction upon meeting his new cafe racer.