Custom 1973 Kawasaki Z1 Looks Absolutely Bonkers, Bears Transparent Bodywork

This damn thing appears to have come from a different galaxy! 6 photos DOHC inline-four powerplant that boasts two valves per cylinder and a healthy displacement of 903cc.



This monstrous piece of air-cooled machinery will be more than happy to produce as much as 82 hp at 8,500 rpm. On the other hand, a crushing torque output of up to 54 pound-feet (73 Nm) will be accomplished at approximately 7,000 rpm. The engine’s unforgiving oomph is channeled to a chain final drive by means of a five-speed transmission, enabling the beast to run the quarter mile in as little as 12.3 seconds.



Additionally, top speed is generously rated at no less than 135 mph (217 kph). Given its juicy characteristics, we’ll bet Japan’s



Bearing the name ‘Skeleton Tank’, this otherworldly masterpiece features an array of transparent bodywork items that’ll leave you genuinely speechless. These modules have been painstakingly fabricated using a blend of see-through fiber weave and clear resin, which leads to some spectacular results, if you ask me.



Most notably, you will find a flawless gas tank doubling up as a fuel gauge, accompanied by a retro-style front fairing, custom fenders and a one-off tail section that keeps things looking seriously rad. To wrap it all up, Z1 received a green-tinted color scheme and an assortment of black decals.



Furthermore, the project’s mastermind went about installing several aftermarket components to not only enhance this machine’s aesthetic, but also have it perform like an absolute wonder on the tarmac. These include repurposed Koni shock absorbers, new turn signals and seven-spoke hoops enveloped in a delightful golden finish, to name a few.



