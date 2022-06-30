Custom 1973 Chevy Camaro Comes Out of Hiding in Florida, Will Be Auctioned at No Reserve

Ever thought about finally parking a classic muscle car, with a modern twist, in the driveway? Why, of course you have, after all, we’re all car guys (and gals) here, aren’t we? Now, back to the former question, if the answer is yes, and you plan to do something about it, then the pictured Chevy Camaro might be worth a closer look.
It came out in 1973, so it is a second-generation model, made at two plants in the U.S. of A., and one in Venezuela, and offered with an assortment of V8 engines and two straight-six units. Transmission options included the two- or three-speed automatic, or three- or four-speed manual.
So, what engine and gearbox do you think this one has? Unless you said an LS1 V8, making 400 horsepower in this case, hooked up to a six-speed manual transmission, with a Z06 clutch, then you were wrong, because this is the combo that the pictured old-timer rocks. It also has a stainless steel exhaust system, Wilwood brakes, Hotchkis front and rear suspension, and four-point roll cage to keep the occupants safe in the event of a crash.
Getting the party started on the go is the aftermarket audio, complete with a new head unit, subwoofer, and amplifier. Custom gauges, leather upholstery, front sports seats, air conditioning, and a few other things represent other highlights of the build, which underwent frame-off restoration back in 2013, hence the fresh looks. It has a Sunburst Orange finish with Black stripes, Ridler wheels with new tires, and a stance to die for.
As we already mentioned in the title, this Camaro is about to go under the gavel. Mecum has it advertised as one of the stars of the Orlando 2022 event, hosted between July 6 and 9, and it will be auctioned at no reserve. What’s it worth to you?
