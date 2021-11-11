Custom 1967 Chevrolet Nova Pickup Flaunts El Camino Bed, Needs a New Home

Out of This World Project Cosmos Superyacht Is Set To Launch in April 2022

Granted, a Nova truck might not be as desirable as an The trend prompted enthusiasts to do their own conversions, so the layout expanded to smaller, compact cars. This one-off Chevrolet Nova is one of those examples. Originally a 1967 wagon, the compact was transformed into a pickup using the bed from a 1967 El Camino. And it's been put together so nicely that it could pass on as a factory-built car.But this build is more than just a Nova with a bed. While it may look somewhat mundane from most angles, the bulged hood is a sign that this truck hides a beefed-up powerplant under the shell. The Nova draws juice from a 327-cubic-inch (5.4-liter) V8, an engine that Chevrolet offered as a range-topper in 1967.Usually fitted in the SS trim, the 327 came with 275 horsepower, more than enough to make the compact one of the quickest of the era. But the 327 in this Nova isn't stock. Unfortunately, there's not a lot of info as to what upgrades lurk around the block beyond a Brawler 750 CFM carburetor and an aluminum radiator, but the photos suggest a modern rebuild with higher performance components. I'd venture to say that the V8 generates more than 350 horsepower now.The conversion reduced the Nova to a two-seater, but the cabin seems like a nice place to be in thanks to a pair of modern bucket seats. Both are wrapped in beige upholstery that matches the dashboard and the door panels for a proper 1960s look. The Nova also comes with factory goodies such as an AM/FM radio and air conditioning, but it also sports custom gauges with white faces.A Nova that would turn heads at any Chevrolet meeting, this custom coupe utility is looking for a new home. The hauler is set to go under the hammer at Mecum Auctions' Kissimmee event in January 2022, where it will be offered at no reserve.There's no official price estimate for it, but this Nova was auctioned off back in April 2021 for $34,100 and that's a good hint of what to expect. For reference, that's about $10K less than a stock 1967 Nova in pristine condition. Not a bad deal, right?Granted, a Nova truck might not be as desirable as an El Camino , especially since the latter came with the 396-cubic-inch (6.5-liter) big-block V8 in 1967, but it's definitely a unique build that gives the tiny compact a new meaning.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.