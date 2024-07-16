Custom 1965 Pontiac Is More Corvette Than GTO, Z51 Package on Deck

There were a number of cars the now-defunct GM brand Pontiac used to make back in 1965. Among them are the Bonneville, Catalina, Lemans, and, naturally, the GTO. All of them, and others, are so important to the industry that we're still talking about them today, thanks to the custom shops and collectors that keep them relevant.
It's the GTO we're here to celebrate today, or rather, a quirky mix between the forefather of the muscle car breed and America's sports car, the mighty Corvette. That's because this car here, although proudly wearing a modified Pontiac body with GTO badges, is propped on the lengthened frame of a C6' Vette.
Sadly enough, we don't have all the details on who is responsible for the creation of this hybrid monster or why it was necessary to make it. We are, however, glad it's here, because it's not every day we get to see such an eye-popping build.
The car is a convertible by trade, shielded from the elements with the help of a power-operated top. It sits over a wonderfully sculpted body painted in a non-descript shade of orange, and its appearance is mirrored by the pitch-black, chrome-painted Corvette Grand Sport aluminum wheels.
In fact, the entire build is an oddly satisfying combination of orange and black. Darkness screams not only from the top and wheels, but also from the front end, where in the proper light the front grille and headlights seem to be missing because of all that blackness.
The Pontiac also wears a Corvette Z51 package, which on the C8 version of the sports car provides things like better cooling for the engine and brakes, improved suspension gear, and aerodynamic improvements.
The engine fitted inside this thing, carefully hidden under the proper orange covers, is of the 413ci variety. We don't have any info on its performance numbers, but we are told it was enhanced with the fitting of low-compression forged pistons, LS3 heads, and a rear-mounted six-speed transmission.
If there is one thing I personally don't like about this build that's the interior. Although some effort was made to make it look apart, is still appears much too stock for a heavily modified car such as this one.
All the relevant interior components of the Pontiac are draped in black leather, with the center console painted in orange to match the exterior. The dashboard is adorned by the interface for a Boss audio system cited to have "21 amplifiers and two subwoofers."
The odometer in the dashboard reads just 144 miles of use since the build was completed, and in this almost-new state the Pontiac is going under the hammer. It will try to sell during the Harrisburg, Pennsylvaniaauction specialist Mecum is holding at the end of the month.
There is no mention made as to how much the car is expected to fetch, and given its rather unique nature, trying to guess that based on past experience is quite futile.
