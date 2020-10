Custom 1962 Harley-Davidson Panhead Chopper Is All Garage Work

In a bid to bring to light two-wheelers made all over the world, Harley-Davidson held a virtual event back in June. Called The No Show , it brought together 60 builders from 10 countries, along with their creations – needless to say, most of them were American.We’ve talked about a number of them already, but the list is still long, so bear with us as we keep bringing into the spotlight these machines. Today, it’s the turn of a 1962 Panhead - built like many others in The No Show not by a major custom shop, but by a talented individual in his own garage - a modern, chromed nod to the famous Harley engine of the past decades.The man behind this build is named Ken Carvajal and he’s from Lombard, Illinois. The bike you’re looking at – one that doesn’t have a special name like other introduced in The No Show, like say Sweet Berry Wine or Mantis – was shown in the metal last year at several events, but now had settle for a virtual presentation only.Sporting a lot of chrome all around, from the 21-inch front wheel all the way to the exhaust at the back, and a vivid color on the frame, tank, and rear fender, the bike features the Panhead engine – sadly we are not being told anything about it and any modifications made – aided in its mission by an aftermarket Linkert M74b carburetor with a Zeppelin Air Cleaner from Pangea Speed.A custom, low profile seat, a short sissy bar (yet large enough to let the rider strap things to it) and a tank with enough room for 2 gallons of fuel (7.6 liters) are also there to give the bike its special look.