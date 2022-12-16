Custom 1959 Cadillac Parade Car Hasn't Seen Main Street Since the Bicentennial

If you want to encapsulate the epitome of American 1950s excess, look no further than a full-sized Cadilly luxury car you can only drive, at most, a few times a year. But it's nowhere near as simple as you think.
Outside of their jobs as hearses, ambulances, funeral procession cars, and limousines, old Caddys often found themselves turned into grandiose and intentionally flashy parade vehicles. That's what we see before us right now, for sale out of Palm Coast, Florida. Like hearses and ambulances, classic Cadillacs were often custom-built into parade cars.
These parade cars began life as typical two-door or, in this case, four-door hard tops with their roofs ceremoniously removed so that anything from costumed mascots to clowns in full-cringeworthy makeup could perch up on the rear deck lid and wave to parade-goers with their frothy beers, cotton candy, and dollar store boiled hot dogs.
This 1959 Cadillac parade car is no exception. Though there's no word on where this parade car was converted to its current form, we do at least know it's remained in the hands of the same owner for the last 31 years. So records of the car's service history shouldn't be too difficult to find. You'd want all those records if you're interested in restoring this one-off to its former glory.
If that sounds like your idea of fun, we recommend looking at a schematic of this car's 390-cubic inch (6.4-liter) overhead-valve V8. As the crown jewel engine of the GM fleet, they used to pay people a lot of money just to service these engines at Cadillac dealers. A couple of gallons of eco-friendly carpet cleaner and a few pots of polishing compound would be handy too. The price for it all? That'll be $15,900 firm. Frankly, we wouldn't complain about that one bit.
