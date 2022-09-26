Curtiss OX-5 V8: A Deep Dive Into America's First Great Airplane Engine

In many ways, the Curtiss OX-5 V8 was the finest creation Hammondsport, New York native Glenn Curtiss ever devised. In a time when the bulk of his profits still came from motorcycle engines, the OX-5 ensured Curtiss was ready to make that profound leap to the skies. In doing so, he paved the way for both the motorcycle and aeronautical industries of America. Let's take a closer look at the details.
For those who aren't familiar with the story of Glenn H Curtiss, we took the pleasure of visiting an entire museum dedicated to his honor earlier this year, and we highly recommend you check it out if you'd like to learn more. But the long and short of it goes something like this. Early in his engineering career, short on money and yet to be a global celebrity, Curtiss was forced to fashion his first motorcycle carburetor from an old soup can.
Of course, things wouldn't stay that primitive for long, as Curtiss's bread and butter soon began building some of the most advanced and powerful motorcycle engines of the turn of the 20th century. Simple single-cylinder designs evolved into novel V-Twin and three-cylinder engines that turned Curtiss bikes into some of the most desirable American motorcycles of the 1900s.
Curtiss's motorcycle engines formed a fertile cradle for what Curtiss had planned going forward. Little by little, cylinder by cylinder, Curtiss paired together his famous V-twin engines, added cylinders, and likely drove himself mad trying to make it all work in tandem. These were the early days of internal combustion, and key things like engine timing and fuel-to-air ratios were still becoming understood. But if there was anyone to work out the details, it was Glenn Curtiss.
Curtiss made this change just in time for the U.S. Navy to take notice when they needed an engine for their new A-1 amphibious scout plane. A tweaked version of that engine was introduced in 1910 as the OX-5. Though it wasn't the most reliable engine in modern terms, no aviation engine was exactly reliable in the late 1900s and early 1910s. They all leaked oil, usually into the pilot's face, and any flight that didn't see an engine failure was considered a rousing success.
While not the most sophisticated or powerful engine, Curtiss was able to crank out these OX-5 V8s in the thousands. As many as 12,600 were built since its first test run in 1915. That resulted in them being cheap to buy. A luxury other aeronautical engines didn't have. Owing to its low cruising RPM, it was also decently fuel-efficient. Because horsepower calculation wasn't an exact science 110 years ago, historians estimate the OX-5 generated anywhere in the neighborhood of 90 horsepower in its most famous application, the Curtiss JN, lovingly called the Jenny.
By the time the OX-5 found its way into a Jenny airframe, the engine was already considered outdated and antiquated. But with the fearsome combination of a cheap, easy-to-produce airplane and an equally numerous engine, the fledgling U.S. Army Air Service suddenly had the perfect means to bolster their aircraft fleet. Mounted inside the Jenny, the OX-5 V8 served with the militaries of the U.S., United Kingdom, Canada, Brazil, China, Argentina, and Cuba, among others.
