Curtiss Motors One to Debut During Electric Motorcycle Display at Petersen

Like it or not, the motorcycle industry is not as keen on embracing the electric revolution as the one making four-wheeled machines. Sure, there is a number of startups doing their best to make this means of propulsion for motorcycles stick, but with very exceptions, established bike makers still stand clear of this evolution.
Just like cars, electric motorcycles, even the ones that do not come in series production form, have been around for some time now. Some of them have even managed to enter the history books in one form or another. And they will all be celebrated during a new special exhibit at the Petersen Automotive Museum.
Starting April 14, the Richard Varner Family Gallery is where motorcycle enthusiasts will be able to look at and admire “a multitude of the most innovative electric motorcycles ever made by cutting-edge designers.”
The exhibit, called Electric Revolutionaries, is, if you like, a new iteration of the Electric Revolution display of back in 2019. A total of 25 motorcycles will be on the floor, from record-breakers to concepts.
The one we’re most interested in is the Curtiss Motors One (Curtiss 1), which will make its global debut at the event. Described as the “first all new Curtiss motorcycle in 120 years,” it will be made in a limited run of 120 units, each of them promising 110 hp of power and up to 120 miles (193 km) of range.
Also shown will be the KillaJoule, the fastest sidecar streamliner in the world, after hitting 240.7 mph (383.3 kph) back in 2014, and the Solar Scooter and Solar Rickshaw made exclusively from salvaged, discarded and recycled materials.
The NOMOTO concept, which can disguise itself as urban furniture, and ultra-light RONTU, weighing just 100 lbs (45 kg), will also be on deck.
