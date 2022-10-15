Curious What Winnebago Offers for a Tad Over $350K? Forza Motorhome Is the Perfect Example

Folks, anytime you're being asked to drop more on a mobile home than you would on a classic landlocked abode, you should pay attention because something is clearly afoot. Trust me, once you've explored all that makes up the Forza motorhome, you may be reaching for the phone to call up this manufacturer. Just remember how much cash you'll need. Time to explore what some lucky readers can own during their lifetime.
Now, if you know anything about Winnebago and the history they bring to the RV table, you know that they're one of those crews that basically shaped the American mobile home scene. Heck, they've been alive and kicking since 1958, and all those years of activity have led to modern machines, the likes of the Forza.
So, what exactly are we looking at? Well, if I was to try to run through every feature that your money will be buying, we would be here until the cows come home, and considering I don't own any cattle, that's a very long time. Nonetheless, I have a trick.
your driveway. Over the next two days, neighbors will watch you as you carry bag after bag of goods and gear into your mobile home, eventually asking you, "Where ya headed?" You'll probably answer something along the lines, "Wherever I want now!" You start laughing, knowing that Freightliner XCS Chassis with NeWay air suspension will take care of everything. A 6.7-liter Cummins diesel engine will be pumping out 340 HP. The only limit you may face is that this is not an off-road machine.
The time has come to lock your home's doors, set the alarm, and hit the road. Everyone picks their spots on the couch(s), loveseats, entertainment lounge, or bedroom, and after a few hours, you finally arrive at the campgrounds you were aiming for. It's at this point that you'll start to unleash countless slide-outs, access your gear from those storage bays tattered along the exterior and interior of the Forza, and before long, your campsite is set up. A fire pit is started, and a couple of family members have hijacked the interior galley to whip up dinner. All is well in the world.
no worries here.
With bodies cleaned up and pajamas hiding your chest hair, it's time to tone down the lights inside your RV, turn on a TV and/or fireplace, recline your theater seats, and enjoy the show. Maybe you just want to take in the view of the world around you. Oh, and don't worry; when you dish out this sort of cash on a home with wheels, you can bet your bottom dollar heating, electrical, and plumbing systems are in tip-top shape. If they aren't, we have a problem. However, this is Winnebago we're talking about here, which means a lot for future RV owners. Lights out, and good night.
The next morning, some family members arise and enjoy breakfast and a coffee, while others remain asleep as you hit the road again. That suspension system ensures they don't feel a thing as you start to move on to the next destination. Ah, the wonders of living the mobile life, and if you want to make this daydream a reality, you know what you have to do.
