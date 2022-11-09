Cupra's Base Leon Is Not Even a Warm Hatch, Pricing Is Not Entry-Level Either

autoevolution
Cupra has launched new versions of the Leon in the United Kingdom, including a less punchy variant of the 2.0 TSI, and the 1.5 TSI for the wagon variant.
Already available for the hatchback, the 1.5-liter TSI gasoline unit can now be specified to the Cupra Leon Estate too. It develops 150 ps (148 hp / 110 kW) and 250 Nm (184 lb-ft) of torque, enabling the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) in 9.2 seconds with the manual transmission, and 8.9 seconds with the DSG. Top speed stands at 216 kph (134 mph) in both versions.

A first for the Cupra Leon is a less powerful version of the 2.0-liter TSI gasoline engine. It kicks out 190 ps (187 hp / 142 kW) from 4,200 to 6,000 rpm, and 320 Nm (236 lb-ft) of torque between 1,500 and 4,100 rpm, and is hooked up to the DSG automatic transmission only. The hatchback needs 7.2 seconds to hit 100 kph (62 mph) from a standstill, maxing out at 227 kph (141 mph), and the Estate does it in 7.5 seconds, with a 230 kph (143 mph) top speed. The average fuel consumption is rated at 39.8-41.5 mpg UK (7.1-6.8 l/100 km / 33.1-34.6 mpg US).

Both these powertrains are available with the V1 entry-level trim exclusively, which means that standard gear comprises the 18-inch alloys, tinted rear windows, twin exhaust tips, LED headlights with dynamic turn signals, LED taillights, rain-sensing wipers, and electrically adjustable and heated side mirrors. The 12-inch infotainment system, smartphone integration, digital dials, four USB-C ports, three-zone climate control, sports seats, flat-bottomed steering wheel wrapped in leather, and a selection of driving assistance gear are also included. The panoramic sunroof, tow-bar pre-installation, electric towing hook, and space-saving spare wheel are options.

Pricing for the 1.5 TSI manual version of the Cupra Leon Estate kicks off at £30,875 (equal to $35,529) on-the-road, and for the DSG at £32,985 ($37,957). The 2.0 TSI DSG 190 PS can be had from £34,445 ($39,637), and £33,170 ($38,169) in the hatchback body style. Other engine options for the Cupra Leon are the 2.0 TSI 245 PS (242 hp / 180 kW), 2.0 TSI 300 ps (296 hp / 221 kW), 2.0 TSI 310 ps (306 hp / 228 kW) for the Leon Estate 4Drive, and 245 ps (242 hp / 180 kW) plug-in hybrid.

