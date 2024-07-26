Cupra Launches Facelifted Leon and Formentor, Find Out How Much They Cost Here

Three months after they were facelifted, the 2024 Cupra Leon and Formentor have gone on sale in the United Kingdom. The two models are offered in different configurations with several powertrain options, including electrified assemblies.
Both vehicles feature revamped front fascias similar to the Terramar, fresh Cupra badging, redesigned headlights, different taillights, and a backlit corporate logo. Their interiors were also revised and now feature new center consoles, different materials, updated main screens, and a Sennheiser audio system with twelve speakers.
But how much do they cost? That would be a minimum of £33,450 (equal to $43,073) for the base Formentor and £31,090 (US$40,034) for the entry-level Leon. Thus, the former is now £870 ($1,120) pricier and the latter £475 ($612) cheaper. The Leon Estate starts at £33,370 ($42,970) and is £285 ($367) more expensive.
The base Cupra Formentor comes with a 1.5L TSI gasoline unit making 150 ps (148 hp/110 kW). It gets a stick shift with six forward gears and is also available with mild-hybrid tech, albeit with a DSG gearbox. The VZ versions are the pinnacle of the family and it its most extreme configuration, it utilizes a punchy powertrain making 333 ps (328 hp/245 kW), paired with a 7sp DSG.
The Leon is also available with a generous range of powertrains, kicking off with the 150 ps (148 hp/110 kW) 1.5L unit with a six-speed auto available on the Hatch and Estate body styles. The shorter model also gets a 300 ps (296 hp/221 kW) unit, with a 7sp DCT and FWD, and the range-topping Estate comes with 333 ps (328 hp/245 kW), enjoying torque splitter tech and Akebono brakes in the VZ3 configuration.
For the priciest version of the Formentor, namely the VZ First Edition e-Hybrid DSG-auto 272, Cupra is asking for a minimum of £51,790 (equaling $66,690) in the United Kingdom. The priciest Leon Hatch is the VZ First Edition e-Hybrid DSG-auto 272, and it starts at £45,850 ($59,040), and the eponymous Estate has an on-the-road price of £48,270 ($62,157), including VAT.
Cupra plans to launch in the United States, and it will be the next-generation Formentor, which is believed to be an EV-only product, that will launch in our market, and it is rumored to be assembled here.
But how much do they cost? That would be a minimum of £33,450 (equal to $43,073) for the base Formentor and £31,090 (US$40,034) for the entry-level Leon. Thus, the former is now £870 ($1,120) pricier and the latter £475 ($612) cheaper. The Leon Estate starts at £33,370 ($42,970) and is £285 ($367) more expensive.
The base Cupra Formentor comes with a 1.5L TSI gasoline unit making 150 ps (148 hp/110 kW). It gets a stick shift with six forward gears and is also available with mild-hybrid tech, albeit with a DSG gearbox. The VZ versions are the pinnacle of the family and it its most extreme configuration, it utilizes a punchy powertrain making 333 ps (328 hp/245 kW), paired with a 7sp DSG.
Cupra says the VZ3 grade brings a new drive mode, Akebono wheels, and torque splitter tech for quicker lap times at the local racetrack. The Formentor is also available with e-Hybrid tech, enjoying 204 ps (201 hp/150 kW) and 272 ps (268 hp/200 kW). Both feature a 19.7 kWh battery pack and a 1.5L TSI mill. The electric driving range exceeds 70 miles (113 km) in the most frugal option. A 265 ps (261 hp/195 kW) 2.0L unit will launch later this year for the Formentor.
The Leon is also available with a generous range of powertrains, kicking off with the 150 ps (148 hp/110 kW) 1.5L unit with a six-speed auto available on the Hatch and Estate body styles. The shorter model also gets a 300 ps (296 hp/221 kW) unit, with a 7sp DCT and FWD, and the range-topping Estate comes with 333 ps (328 hp/245 kW), enjoying torque splitter tech and Akebono brakes in the VZ3 configuration.
For the priciest version of the Formentor, namely the VZ First Edition e-Hybrid DSG-auto 272, Cupra is asking for a minimum of £51,790 (equaling $66,690) in the United Kingdom. The priciest Leon Hatch is the VZ First Edition e-Hybrid DSG-auto 272, and it starts at £45,850 ($59,040), and the eponymous Estate has an on-the-road price of £48,270 ($62,157), including VAT.
Cupra plans to launch in the United States, and it will be the next-generation Formentor, which is believed to be an EV-only product, that will launch in our market, and it is rumored to be assembled here.