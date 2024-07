Cupra Launches Facelifted Leon and Formentor, Find Out How Much They Cost Here

kW

Photo: Cupra

Both vehicles feature revamped front fascias similar to the Terramar , fresh Cupra badging, redesigned headlights, different taillights, and a backlit corporate logo. Their interiors were also revised and now feature new center consoles, different materials, updated main screens, and a Sennheiser audio system with twelve speakers.But how much do they cost? That would be a minimum of £33,450 (equal to $43,073) for the base Formentor and £31,090 (US$40,034) for the entry-level Leon. Thus, the former is now £870 ($1,120) pricier and the latter £475 ($612) cheaper. The Leon Estate starts at £33,370 ($42,970) and is £285 ($367) more expensive.The base Cupra Formentor comes with a 1.5L TSI gasoline unit making 150 ps (148 hp/110). It gets a stick shift with six forward gears and is also available with mild-hybrid tech, albeit with a DSG gearbox. The VZ versions are the pinnacle of the family and it its most extreme configuration, it utilizes a punchy powertrain making 333 ps (328 hp/245 kW), paired with a 7sp DSG.Cupra says the VZ3 grade brings a new drive mode, Akebono wheels, and torque splitter tech for quicker lap times at the local racetrack. The Formentor is also available with e-Hybrid tech, enjoying 204 ps (201 hp/150 kW) and 272 ps (268 hp/200 kW). Both feature a 19.7battery pack and a 1.5L TSI mill. The electric driving range exceeds 70 miles (113 km) in the most frugal option. A 265 ps (261 hp/195 kW) 2.0L unit will launch later this year for the Formentor.The Leon is also available with a generous range of powertrains, kicking off with the 150 ps (148 hp/110 kW) 1.5L unit with a six-speed auto available on the Hatch and Estate body styles. The shorter model also gets a 300 ps (296 hp/221 kW) unit, with a 7spand, and the range-topping Estate comes with 333 ps (328 hp/245 kW), enjoying torque splitter tech and Akebono brakes in the VZ3 configuration.For the priciest version of the Formentor, namely the VZ First Edition e-Hybrid DSG-auto 272, Cupra is asking for a minimum of £51,790 (equaling $66,690) in the United Kingdom. The priciest Leon Hatch is the VZ First Edition e-Hybrid DSG-auto 272, and it starts at £45,850 ($59,040), and the eponymous Estate has an on-the-road price of £48,270 ($62,157), including VAT.Cupra plans to launch in the United States, and it will be the next-generation Formentor , which is believed to be an-only product, that will launch in our market, and it is rumored to be assembled here.