Cupra Ibiza Officially Shown, Leon Cupra R Gets a Wagon Version

22 Feb 2018, 18:50 UTC ·
The Cupra brand is finally born today, after the reveal of the 300 HP Ateca performance crossover. And while the Cupra Ibiza was also shown, it's not yet ready for production.
Our best guess is that SEAT wants to first gouge the reaction to its tuned supermini. To be honest, we think some of the design is bad, but they should go ahead with production anyway.

It's likely that the Cupra Ibiza will be launched in 2019, and the Spanish automaker is even considering a Cupra Arona, which will likely share its engine.

What engine? Well, that's kind of obvious. Since both cars are based on the MQB A0 platform, they're allowed to use the 2.0 TSI from under the hood of the new Polo GTI, complete with 200 HP and 320 Nm of torque.

Well, at least that's what we think. However, our intel suggests VW Group is working on a mild hybrid 1.5-liter turbo with 180 horsepower, which would also power the Fabia RS when it eventually transitions to a new platform. But that would be a big downgrade, so let's hope the engineers realize there's no replacement for displacement.

It feels like the designers wanted to be as wild as possible on a limited budget. That's why the body kit of the Cupra model looks like the normal one with a few carbon fiber elements on the trunk lid and bumper. Of course, this is just a concept, for now, so the real deal will use cheaper materials.

The interior follows the design of the Leon Cupra R, with fiber-look human-made leather on the dash and seat bolsters. Copper is also sprinkled everywhere.

A new TCR race car has also been presented, but we think SEAT fans will be a little more excited about the Leon Cupra R ST.

The vehicle will be equipped with the same system and the DSG gearbox, plus carbon fiber aerodynamic parts, a new exhaust sound, copper alloy wheels and performance brakes. The hot wagon will be available by the end of the year and will also be displayed at the Geneva Auto Show. Hopefully, it's not as expensive as we think it is!
