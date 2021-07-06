Cupra Formentor VZ5’s Torque Splitter Tech Will Let You Enable Drift Mode

Somnio Residential Megayacht Will Be the World’s Biggest, a Floating Hotel

Cupra’s upcoming Formentor VZ5 variant will feature the carmaker’s torque splitter technology and an all-new Drift Mode for increased stability and agility when tackling the twisty bits. The VZ5 will enjoy a limited production run of 7,000 units, all left-hand drive. 6 photos



The crossover’s multi-plate clutch pack comes with its own ECU , constantly analyzing wheel speed, longitudinal and lateral acceleration, yaw angle, steering angle, accelerator pedal position, and the gear you’re in. This way, it knows how much torque to send to the wheel with the most load, ensuring greater turn-in speed and stability while cornering.



Thanks to this torque splitter tech, Cupra is also enabling a new Drift Mode in the Formentor VZ5. Once engaged, this mode turns off the car’s ESC (Electronic Stability Control) and pushes all of the TSI engine’s 354 lb-ft (480 Nm) of torque to the outside rear wheel when needed, thus generating oversteer.



Other drive modes present in the Formentor VZ5 include Comfort, Sport, Cupra, Individual, and Offroad, each with its own pre-set configuration for the throttle and gearbox response, as well as the steering feel and suspension.



“The CUPRA Formentor VZ5 is the most powerful and sophisticated variant of the high-performance crossover SUV ever created. With the addition of the torque splitter and the new Drift Mode, car enthusiasts will be able to experience the ultimate in terms of driving dynamics on closed tracks,” said CUPRA and SEAT R&D exec Dr Werner Tietz.



