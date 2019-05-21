Cupra Formentor Takes to the Streets for the First Time, Gets Caught on Camera

At the Geneva Motor Show in March, one of the world’s newest car brands, Cupra, presented the Formentor, a plug-in hybrid crossover meant to secure a bright future for the Spanish company. But the Geneva unveiling was a static display, with no means of letting visitors see the car in its natural environment.

The Cupra brand separated from SEAT in early 2018, being tasked, just as before, with developing high-performance vehicles. Only this time, being a standalone nameplate allows it to have its own cars, rather than just tweaking the ones with the big S badge. This week though, Cupra released several photos showing the concept on an actual road, showing a glimpse of a future with the new nameplate in it. The location chosen for the photo shoot was Cap de Formentor in Mallorca, Spain, the place from where the car gets its names.We’ll probably have a lot more occasion to see the Formentor In various settings by the end, as the production version of the car is not scheduled for market launch before 2020.When it is available to be driven by actual customers, the Formentor is supposed to be a revolution for SEAT and Cupra. Powered by a plug-in hybrid power, thedelivers 245 ps of power and up to 31 miles (50 km) of travel in pure electric mode. Something the two Spanish companies never had before.Design-wise, Cupra went for an SUV with a lowered stance, as a means to “highlight its sportiness,” and tried as much as possible to draw the eye toward the rear of the car. Judging by what we get to see in the photos released today, designers seem to have achieved their purpose.There’s no official word on how much of the concept we’ll be getting in next year’s production version, but chances are a lot.The Cupra brand separated from SEAT in early 2018, being tasked, just as before, with developing high-performance vehicles. Only this time, being a standalone nameplate allows it to have its own cars, rather than just tweaking the ones with the big S badge.