Cupra Formentor Prototype Testing With Audi RS3 Engine at the Nurburgring?

The Formentor is the first truly unique Cupra model, as the Ateca and Leon are still available in regular SEAT flavors. However, it's powered by familiar engines which are shared with those models. Not this thing, the potential Formentor 2.5 TFSI.
First, let's clarify what's going on. The Formentor body is like a raised Leon hatchback, built around the same concept as a Kia Xceed to attract crossover buyers. But the engines are specific to the performance brand. Right now, you can only get the 310 PS (307 hp) 2.0 TSI with a 7-speed DSG and AWD. However, a plug-in hybrid with 245 PS (242 hp) might be introduced soon.
That should have been enough, give how emissions-focused European automakers are right now. However, this prototype is special, powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder and sporting a unique vertically-stacked quad-exhaust. It will remind many of the old Lexus IS F, but BMW is also looking to add a variation of this to the M4. In addition, the white sports coupe has measuring devices strapped to the wheels, which are always associated with new powertrains being tested.
The big question is: why make a Cupra with the 2.5 TFSI? We can think of only two possible reasons. The first is that this is actually an Audi work-in-progress. In the past, the quattro brand has been unwilling to share its five-cylinder trademark unit. The Formentor body is still based on the MQB platform, so it could be transformed into a kind of RS3 crossover, even though they already have the RS Q3 Sportback. Also, why develop a special exhaust just for a test mule?
But maybe exclusivity doesn't make financial sense without the TT RS, which could be discontinued in a few years. So, this really could be the first Cupra powered by a five-cylinder engine. It doesn't actually mean it will have 400 PS (395 HP), as there have been less powerful configurations in the past. But we figure the automaker is working on an expensive, ultra-limited edition model with all the bells and turbo whistles.
That should have been enough, give how emissions-focused European automakers are right now. However, this prototype is special, powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder and sporting a unique vertically-stacked quad-exhaust. It will remind many of the old Lexus IS F, but BMW is also looking to add a variation of this to the M4. In addition, the white sports coupe has measuring devices strapped to the wheels, which are always associated with new powertrains being tested.
The big question is: why make a Cupra with the 2.5 TFSI? We can think of only two possible reasons. The first is that this is actually an Audi work-in-progress. In the past, the quattro brand has been unwilling to share its five-cylinder trademark unit. The Formentor body is still based on the MQB platform, so it could be transformed into a kind of RS3 crossover, even though they already have the RS Q3 Sportback. Also, why develop a special exhaust just for a test mule?
But maybe exclusivity doesn't make financial sense without the TT RS, which could be discontinued in a few years. So, this really could be the first Cupra powered by a five-cylinder engine. It doesn't actually mean it will have 400 PS (395 HP), as there have been less powerful configurations in the past. But we figure the automaker is working on an expensive, ultra-limited edition model with all the bells and turbo whistles.